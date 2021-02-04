N.C. is revising way social studies is taught. State school board votes 7-5 on changes that put more focus on oppression, minority experiences in U.S.

After more than two years of preparation, five drafts and hours of fiery debate, the N.C. State Board of Education on Thursday passed a new set of social studies standards for K-12 students by a 7-5 vote.
The new standards, revised for the first time in about eight years, call for more time teaching what is known as "hard history," which tackles some of the brutal chapters in American history such as enslavement, the Trail of Tears and the Wilmington Riot, by including multiple perspectives, including those from oppressed groups.
Written by teachers, including some from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, the standards will guide local districts as they update social studies curricula for the 2021-22 school year, according to Rebecca McKnight, the social studies program manager for the school system.
McKnight was among the team members writing standards for students in kindergarten-first grade.
The State Board of Education was scheduled to vote on the new standards in June as the country was in the throes of a racial awakening fueled by the killing of George Floyd.
"But there were some requests to add more inclusive language and to pay attention to diversity and to be specific," McKnight said.
New board members, including Mark Robinson, who was elected as lieutenant governor in November, vehemently opposed the new standards, saying they magnify the country's sins.
"I think they are politically charged; they are divisive; and quite frankly, they smack of a lot of leftist dogma," Robinson said at state board meeting last week.
Examples of some of the standards include eighth graders studying voter suppression and how the achievement of marginalized groups have contributed to the state's development. Tenth graders will be asked to compare how some groups have benefitted from economic policies while others have been denied the same benefits.
One sticking point in the fourth draft of the standards, debated last week, were the words systemic racism, systemic discrimination and gender identity. Superintendent Catherine Truitt objected to those phrases and in the fifth draft that was presented on Wednesday, those terms were changed to racism, discrimination and identity.
Board member James Ford's motion to re-insert those deleted words failed, paving the way for the fifth draft to be passed over the objections of Robinson and State Treasurer Dale Folwell.
"We're in an environment where people just want to be affirmed and no one wants to be informed," Folwell said.
Robinson said he has heard from more than 30,000 people in the state who are concerned about the standards.
"Moving forward with this is irresponsible, and we need to go back to the drawing board," Robinson. "We see now what a hot topic it is."
336-727-7420