N.C. Labor commissioner opposes federal employer vaccine mandate; Forsyth has 73 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

The kids' dose is about one-third of the strength of the adult version, and is given with smaller needles. These doses are free, as are shots for people ages 12 and older.

DHHS said Wednesday it will provide more than 468,000 kids' doses statewide, which would cover about 52% of the 893,000 North Carolinians in that age group if fully used.

The expectation is that all 750 providers of the kids' vaccine will get their doses by Monday. About 185,000 doses are being shipped to retail pharmacies.

Baptist has said its initial shipment contains about 6,900 doses, while the county health department has received 3,900 doses, of which 1,500 doses were transferred to Novant.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift has estimated that about 20,000 of the 35,500 children ages 5 to 11 in the county would get fully vaccinated.

Swift recommends parents have their child get their first dose by mid-November so that they can be fully vaccinated by Christmas.

Forsyth update

Before the delta variant became prevalent locally, Forsyth averaged 14 new cases per day over a two-week period in mid-to-late July.

There were some days with no new reported cases during that period.