The N.C. Department of Labor has issued citations against Herc Rentals Inc. in the aftermath of a worker fatality that occurred on Jan. 25 on the Wallace Farm composting business property in Advance.

The Labor Department is proposing penalties totaling $203,125 as a result of a safety inspection that began on the day of the accident.

On that day, William Andrew "Drew" Bledsoe of Trinity was working on the hydraulic system of a Volvo LH70 front-end loader when he was fatally injured. Bledsoe was a field service mechanic for Herc Rentals and worked out of the company's north Charlotte branch. The loader had been rented from Herc by a customer and was being repaired while it was at the composting business.

The Labor Department said the employee was injured when a sudden loss of hydraulic pressure caused the raised boom of the loader to fall on him. Regulators said the employee worked around and underneath the boom without using lift supports and stabilizing it to prevent the boom from falling. The Labor Department called this a "willful serious" violation on the part of the company that comes with a proposed penalty of $156,250.

The remaining parts of the total proposed penalty are for three "serious" violations with penalties of $15,625 each:

*That employees were not given a specific outline of steps to follow for properly shutting down and securing the equipment;

*That the company had not checked at least annually to make sure that the proper steps were followed, having last performed that check in 2020; and

*That employees were not trained to recognize and control the dangers they faced while working on the equipment.

The Labor Department said the recommended penalties against Herc Rentals are the maximum amounts for each type of violation.

Erin Wilson, speaking for the Labor Department, said in an email that the penalties "are in no way designed to make up for the loss of life." Money collected through civil penalties like these are distributed to the public school system.

The company has 15 working days from receipt of the citations to request an informal conference with the Labor Department, to file a notice of contest with the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission of North Carolina, or to pay the penalty.

After the accident, Herc Rentals officials said people at the company were heartbroken over the death, and described Bledsoe as "a loving husband and devoted father of two young children." Bledsoe had been employed by Herc Rentals since October of 2021.