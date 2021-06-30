N.C. Medicaid transformation program launches Thursday

The state’s game-changing Medicaid transition program debuts Thursday for an estimated 1.6 million to 1.8 million North Carolinians.
Medicaid recipients were allowed to choose between four statewide prepaid health plans (PHP) for their physical and behavioral health coverage, or have a plan selected for them.
The NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker program provides choice counseling to help beneficiaries determine which health plan is best for them. There is a 90-day period after coverage starts for enrollees to switch plans.
The PHPs are operated by Centene (operating as WellCare of N.C.), AmeriHealth Caritas N.C., Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. (operating as Healthy Blue) and UnitedHealth Group.
At stake with Medicaid transformation: three-year PHP contracts for the four insurers that are projected to be worth $6 billion a year. With two optional one-year extensions, a contract could be worth a total of $30 billion — among the largest vendor contracts awarded in state history.
Five years’ worth of often-controversial public health and legislative debate culminated in July 2020 when Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed Republican-sponsored legislation that provided pivotal start-up funds.
Richard said the transformation is designed to insure that Medicaid recipients will continue to see the same medical provider if available through the PHP, and that providers will get paid.
Managed care is a system under which people agree to see only certain doctors or go to certain hospitals, as in a health maintenance organization, or HMO, or a preferred provider organization, or PPO, health-insurance plan.
Under the current Medicaid system, providers are paid on a fee-for-service model administered by DHHS.
By contrast, the PHPs will pay health-care providers a set amount per month for each patient’s costs. DHHS will reimburse the PHPs.
There will be a limited number of special-needs individuals who will remain with fee-for-service providers.
All health plans are required to have the same Medicaid services, such as office visits, blood tests and X-rays. Health plans each have their own network of qualified doctors and health care professionals.
According to DHHS, “a small number (of beneficiaries) will stay in the current Medicaid system because of the type of services they need, such as those only in the family planning program.”
Others who don’t have to switch include people who get Innovations Waiver services, traumatic brain injury waiver services or are part of the Community Alternatives Program for Children or Community Alternative Program for Disabled Adults. Those individuals will remain in N.C. Medicaid Direct.
Essential health services will continue to be covered under Medicaid Managed Care, including: primary care and hospital services; mental health and substance use services; pregnancy and childbirth; prescription drugs; and long-term services and supports.
