N.C. Medical Board delays latest disciplinary hearing of Winston-Salem doctor

The N.C. Medical Board has delayed another disciplinary hearing involving Dr. Anne Litton White until Oct. 14.
White has been the operator of Carolina Laser and Cosmetic Center in Winston-Salem since 2004.
A board hearing had been set for June 17 to address allegations that White falsely told a company mandated to monitor her practice that her office was closed during the early parts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board said it is "continuing to investigate and receives additional information" regarding White. "Based on that additional information, the board anticipates filing new charges."
The issue came to light when White tried to block a former employee from collecting unemployment benefits.
While testifying before the N.C. Division of Employment Security in August 2020, White said the employee “quit. There ... there absolutely was on-going work.”
The board filed its notice of charges and allocations March 1. White is being represented by Winston-Salem attorney David Freeman.
As part of a consent order from a 2018-19 case, the medical board required that White’s practice be monitored by Affiliated Monitors Inc., which provides independent integrity monitoring and assessment services for regulated industries and professions.
After informing Affiliated Monitors that her practice was closed from March 18 to May 7 — to comply with Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide stay-at-home pandemic executive order — the monitoring group told the medical board that it suspended its monitoring of White.
The board’s notice states that White has failed to comply with its 2018 order.
Freeman filed March 31 an answer to the board in which White denied being in violation of the conditions of her probation even though she "admits that she used the language quoted" in the board's notice.
Freeman said White "denies unprofessional conduct ... and denies the allegations in paragraphs 1-12 are sufficient to establish that she violated the terms of the final order."
The 2018 board order included a stayed indefinite suspension; it was set aside as long as White complied with terms and conditions.
If the board concludes that White did violate the terms of her order, it has the legal authority to impose discipline up to re-imposing the suspension.
The board said in a separate statement “it is interested in talking with any patients who may have been seen or received treatment” from White between March 15, 2020, and June 1, 2020. They can contact board investigator James Bowman at (336) 454-1032 or james.bowman@ncmedboard.org.
It is the sixth time White has been subject to a board notice of charges and allegations; the others occurring in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2017 and 2018-20.
Separately, White pleaded guilty in March to one count of misdemeanor false statement in application for insurance benefits.
The N.C. Insurance Department said the count is related to an insurance claim regarding items that were reported damaged or missing during the moving process.
White was sentenced to 45 days in jail, but that was suspended in lieu of one year of unsupervised probation.
“White has to follow all regular terms and conditions of probation, along with paying a $100 fine and restitution to Two Men & a Truck of $2,576.51,” the department said. “She agreed to pay the restitution on the day of the plea.
“All other charges were dismissed.”
