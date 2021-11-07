N.C. Medical Board delays local doctor's disciplinary hearing for third time

If the board concludes that White did violate the terms of her order, it has the legal authority to impose discipline up to re-imposing the suspension.

The board said in a separate statement “it is interested in talking with any patients who may have been seen or received treatment” from White between March 15, 2020, and June 1, 2020. They can contact board investigator James Bowman at (336) 454-1032 or james.bowman@ncmedboard.org.

It is the sixth time White has been subject to a board notice of charges and allegations, the others occurring in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2017 and 2018-20.

Separately, White pleaded guilty in March to one count of misdemeanor false statement in application for insurance benefits.

The N.C. Insurance Department said the count is related to an insurance claim regarding items that were reported damaged or missing during the moving process.

White was sentenced to 45 days in jail, but that was suspended in lieu of one year of unsupervised probation.

“White has to follow all regular terms and conditions of probation, along with paying a $100 fine and restitution to Two Men & a Truck of $2,576.51,” the department said. “She agreed to pay the restitution on the day of the plea.

“All other charges were dismissed.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.