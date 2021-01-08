N.C. National Guard headed to Forsyth to help with COVID vaccination efforts

He said the first deployment of the National Guard teams could last up to 31 days.

Cooper said Tuesday that the National Guard deployment is meant to play a role in preventing community spread of the coronavirus by "helping local hospitals and health departments to support their vaccine efforts."

"Getting the vaccine out quickly is the most urgent priority right now, and we will use everything and everyone needed to get the job done."

Mike Sprayberry, director of N.C. Emergency Management, said Friday the National Guard initiative will be expanded in coming weeks.

"Those units are currently being assembled and deployed based on the needs of our county partners," Sprayberry said.

Cohen attributed the sluggishness behind the vaccination rollout to staffing shortages, lack of familiarity with the state’s technological systems, and logistical hurdles of working with dozens of hospitals and 100 different counties throughout the state.

DHHS has notified vaccine providers that future allocations will be based on how quickly they are able to get their supply to eligible recipients.