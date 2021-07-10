N.C. native Tabitha Brown's charm, humor and vegan cooking earn fans and money on social media

"For years I was told to cover up my accent because — you know, it sounds ignorant. ... I always wore my hair one way, I would wear it straight. I was always on a diet, honey, trying to be a size two or four and look the part,” Brown said.

“When I got sick, I realized that I didn't want to live my life for anybody else no more. … To be alive is such a gift, and to be alive and be who you were created to be every day, there's freedom.”

Brown said she also made a promise to God that she would quit trying to live her life her way, but live it God’s way.

“I’m going to be free,” she said.” And if people love me, they’re going to have to love me for me. And if they don’t love me, … well God bless them — it ain’t my problem and it ain’t my business.”

Seeing her mother's fortitude during her illness also inspired Brown.

"To see her never complain, to go ... through this whole transition, with a smile on her face — knowing she was going to die — and being at peace with that.

"It changed me," Brown said. "It opened my heart and it softened it for other people.

"If I go through something, it is selfish of me to keep it to myself," she said. "Because I can share my experience that may help somebody else."

