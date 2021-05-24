N.C. nears 1M COVID-19 cases. Death reported in Forsyth County

When it comes to the overall state population, 42.2% of North Carolinians have received at least one dose and 37.9 are fully vaccinated. About 76% of individuals ages 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

In Forsyth, DHHS reported that 133,459 of all county residents have been partially vaccinated, or 34.9%, while 121,996 have been fully vaccinated, or 31.9%.

When including just those residents ages 18 and older, which is just more than 300,000, about 44.5% have been partially vaccinated and 40.7% are considered fully vaccinated.

The Forsyth health department offers walk-up vaccination slots for ages 12 and up at its 799 N. Highland Ave. facility. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson and two-dose Pfizer vaccines are available.

Clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. The clinic is closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Appointments are available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling (336) 360-5260 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.