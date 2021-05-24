N.C. nears 1M COVID-19 cases. Death reported in Forsyth County

North Carolina has had nearly 1 million COVID-19 cases during the pandemic.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,020 for Friday, 821 for Saturday and 581 for Sunday, bringing the state's total to 998,176 cases.
The 581 cases represents the lowest daily statewide case county since 431 on Aug. 17.
DHHS also reported Monday another COVID-19 related death in Forsyth County.
DHHS reported an additional 29 COVID-19 related deaths statewide over the three-day period for an overall total of 12,987.
For Forsyth, DHHS reported 118 cases over the three days, including 22 for Sunday. The overall Forsyth total is at 36,274.
The county health department said that as of May 15, there were 34,907 residents considered recovered from the coronavirus, or 97.2% of the estimated 35,900 cases at that time.
With the COVID-19 related death reported over the weekend, there have been five so far in May and a total of 379 for the pandemic.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.
COVID metrics
DHHS listed a statewide positive test rate of 3.7% based on 22,407 tests performed Saturday.
In Forsyth, the positive test rate was 4.7% of about 525 tests performed Saturday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 680 in Monday’s report, down 83 from Friday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 159 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Monday, down 27 from Friday.
Vaccinations
The combined number of first- and second-dose vaccinations in North Carolina has declined steadily since reaching a weekly peak of 511,934 during the week that began April 5.
The vaccination count was 110,294 for the week that began May 17. It is the sixth consecutive weekly decline in statewide vaccinations.
It also is the lowest weekly count since 50,776 for the week that began Dec. 28, which was the third weekly period in which vaccine was available statewide.
The number of second doses given per week has exceeded first doses since March 29.
DHHS said that, as of noon Monday, 52% of adults in North Carolina have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 47.2% are considered fully vaccinated.
When it comes to the overall state population, 42.2% of North Carolinians have received at least one dose and 37.9 are fully vaccinated. About 76% of individuals ages 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
In Forsyth, DHHS reported that 133,459 of all county residents have been partially vaccinated, or 34.9%, while 121,996 have been fully vaccinated, or 31.9%.
When including just those residents ages 18 and older, which is just more than 300,000, about 44.5% have been partially vaccinated and 40.7% are considered fully vaccinated.
The Forsyth health department offers walk-up vaccination slots for ages 12 and up at its 799 N. Highland Ave. facility. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson and two-dose Pfizer vaccines are available.
Clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. The clinic is closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
Appointments are available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling (336) 360-5260 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
The department is providing a community first-dose event from 3 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Truist Stadium before the Winston-Salem Dash game with a discounted ticket and a free hot dog is part of the offer. Appointments are available at http://bit.ly/DashVaccine or (336) 360-5260.
A walk-up first-dose event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Sims Recreation Center, 1256 Adler St., in Winston-Salem.
Maskless shift
The city of Winston-Salem began Friday matching the statewide social-distancing guidelines set by Gov. Roy Cooper on May 14.
Cooper’s Executive Order No. 215 ended mask requirements in most indoor and outdoor public settings for those fully vaccinated.
The latest executive order still requires mask wearing statewide in public transportation, in child care settings and at schools. Individuals also still have to mask up in certain health care settings, such as hospitals, and in prisons.
Mayor Allen Joines’ amended order also requires masks for workers and riders on city buses and for those gathering at bus stations and bus stops.
“If a person is not vaccinated, it is highly recommended that the person wear a face covering,” Joines said.
However, Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen have acknowledged that many unvaccinated individuals are going mask-less as a result of his decision.
State health officials continue to “strongly recommend” masks for everyone at large crowded indoor events, such as sporting events and live performances.
