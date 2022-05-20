N.C. officials approve COVID-19 booster for children ages 5 to 11

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Friday it has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot for children ages 5 to 11.

Children in that age range are eligible for the booster five months after the date of their most recent Pfizer vaccine dose.

The state approval comes a day after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the booster following Food and Drug Administration authorization.

“Vaccination with a primary series among this age group has lagged behind other age groups, leaving them vulnerable to serious illness,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said in a statement Thursday.

“We know that these vaccines are safe, and we must continue to increase the number of children who are protected."

Booster shots are available anywhere COVID-19 vaccines are available and are free regardless of insurance or immigration status. The Pfizer booster is the only brand available to ages 5 to 11.

Joshua Swift, health director for Forsyth County, said Thursday he expects the health department to begin providing the booster shot for that age range early next week.

It is likely the Triad's three major healthcare systems — Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc. — also will begin providing the booster shot next week through their pediatric and family practices.

For more information about where to find a vaccine or booster appointment nearby, go to MySpot.nc.gov.

“Summer brings vacations, play dates and family gatherings, and it’s important for everyone to stay up to date on their vaccines,” state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said in a statement.

“Children ages 5 to 11 can now have the extra protection of a booster dose, which significantly increases protection against serious illness, hospitalization, death and long-term complications from COVID-19."

The CDC and NCDHHS recommendations come as North Carolina, and much of the U.S., is experiencing another wave of new COVID-19 cases, particularly the BA.2 and BA.2 subvariants of omicron.

DHHS' latest weekly COVID-19 dashboard update on Wednesday found a 19% jump in new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth, in particular with the 25 to 49 age group.

The Forsyth case count was 853 for the week that ended May 14. That’s compared with 717, 521 and 372 the previous three reports.

No additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported for Forsyth.

Worth monitoring

DHHS warned that long-term COVID-19 symptoms can include multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, which can cause inflammation in different parts of the body, as well as coughing, body aches, shortness of breath, headaches, brain fog, difficulty sleeping and more.

It also may cause lasting damage to the heart, kidneys or other organs.

“Children are vulnerable to the virus and long-term complications just like everyone else,” said Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, state health director and chief medical officer.

“Cases that start with mild symptoms can progress quickly, and even mild cases can have symptoms that last for several weeks or months.”

During the recent omicron surge, those who were boosted were seven times less likely to be hospitalized and 21 times less likely to die from COVID-19 compared to those who were unvaccinated.

DHHS reported Wednesday that the BA.2 variant made up 82.6% of North Carolina cases for the period of April 24-May 7, along with the BA.2 12.1 subvariant being 16.9%.

The CDC lists Forsyth as a county with low community spread.

Dr. David Priest, with Novant Health Inc., said last week that the current “mini-wave” of the BA.2 omicron subvariant could produce a small wave of new cases before summer, when cases are projected to decline again.

“We know respiratory viruses increase as people change their habits and spend more time indoors,” Priest said.

“You throw in the idea of additional variants could be coming through at that point, BA.4 and BA.5 (both circulating now in South Africa) that could invade and evade the immunity we have gained that lead to increased hospitalizations and potentially deaths.

“That does give everyone reason to pause, and it is hard right now to pin down what could happen,” Priest said.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, stressed that daily and weekly DHHS case counts don’t include home testing results.

Those positive results are not required to be reported to county health departments.

“The actual numbers could be higher” than what DHHS is reporting, Ohl said. “But I still think we’re in a comfortable range.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.