N.C. Police Benevolent Association takes issue with Adams comments describing the actions of police officer

Adams was among the speakers at a Nov. 16 news conference staged by the Ministers' Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity, which criticized Jones' actions. Earnest Sides Jr., who spoke at the Ministers' Conference event, identified the girl in the video as his daughter, Shakayla Davis-Sides, who is 15.

At that time, Adams said that, as a Black woman, she is "tired of us always having to come and ask, or say, or want to know did this happen. We all know how this happens. This is racism, y'all."

Adams said on Thursday night "she will not respond publicly to any other comment or veiled threat from any individual or organization" about the incident.

"I suggest any officers involved in this matter work 'up' through the command to voice concerns or complaints," Adams said. "I intend, along with other members of the Council, to work 'down' through the chain of command to demand answers to my concerns."

Law enforcement officers are dealing with stress and strain in their interactions with local residents, Midgette said. The association has 1,000 members in its Winston-Salem chapter, he said.

David Rose, the association’s chapter president in Winston-Salem, said he has met with the Ministers’ Conference to discuss the incident.