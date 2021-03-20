N.C. Rate Bureau requests significant hike on mobile home insurance premiums

For homeowners in Forsyth and Guilford counties, as well as Greensboro and Winston-Salem, a 25% rate hike would raise their annual costs by $170, or from an average of $637 to an average of $807.

That average price increase also applies for Alamance, Davie, Rockingham, Stokes and Surry counties.

“The data in the filing has not convinced me that such a drastic increase is necessary,” Causey said in a statement.

“My goal is to find a rate that will make financial sense for our residents and keep our insurance companies healthy enough to pay claims.”

State law gives the insurance commissioner 45 days to issue an order once the hearing concludes.

Once the order is issued, the bureau has the right to appeal the decision before the N.C. Court of Appeals. A Court of Appeals order could be appealed to the N.C. Supreme Court.

The bureau’s recent average statewide rate requests have ranged from 17.4% for 2019 to 25.6% for 2015.

Instead, the commissioner typically approves a lower increase, or sometimes a decrease, for each of the state’s 29 territories as measured by risk.