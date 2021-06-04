N.C. reaches 50% threshold for fully vaccinated adults; Forsyth has 6 more COVID-19 related deaths

Fifty percent of North Carolina's adult population is fully vaccinated adults amid continuing concerns about whether a plateau on community interest is approaching.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that Forsyth County had its largest daily COVID-19 related death count — at six — since mid-February.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.

The last time Forsyth had six COVID-19 related deaths in a daily case total was on Feb. 19.

Since May 24, there have been 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Forsyth, including now seven for June. The death toll is at 395 for the pandemic.

The increase in COVID-19 deaths comes amid a string of very low COVID-19 daily case counts in Forsyth.

DHHS reported Forsyth with 13 on Thursday, following five on Wednesday, four on Tuesday and six on Monday. The overall case total for the pandemic is 36,635.