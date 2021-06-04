N.C. reaches 50% threshold for fully vaccinated adults; Forsyth has 6 more COVID-19 related deaths

Fifty percent of North Carolina's adult population is fully vaccinated adults amid continuing concerns about whether a plateau on community interest is approaching.
Meanwhile, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that Forsyth County had its largest daily COVID-19 related death count — at six — since mid-February.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.
The last time Forsyth had six COVID-19 related deaths in a daily case total was on Feb. 19.
Since May 24, there have been 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Forsyth, including now seven for June. The death toll is at 395 for the pandemic.
The increase in COVID-19 deaths comes amid a string of very low COVID-19 daily case counts in Forsyth.
DHHS reported Forsyth with 13 on Thursday, following five on Wednesday, four on Tuesday and six on Monday. The overall case total for the pandemic is 36,635.
Before Friday's DHHS report was released, Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Thursday that "a large part of our deaths slowing down is because the high number of people who have been vaccinated, especially in our older population who are at higher risk for hospitalization, serious illness and death."
Warnings
Local public-health officials have cautioned that Memorial Day weekend will serve as the first major measure of personal-responsibility measuring stick since May 14, when Gov. Roy Cooper lifted most indoors and outdoors mask restrictions.
Ohl said he remains concerned that “most communities across the country have just totally stopped wearing masks.”
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s May 13 guidance lifted most indoor and outdoor masking recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals. North Carolina matched most of those guidelines the next day.
Cooper said May 14 that DHHS will continue “to strongly recommend that unvaccinated people wear masks.”
“Yes, we are likely to see a number of people who are unvaccinated stop wearing masks,” Cooper said. “We expect that.
“The pandemic is still here, especially for those who are not vaccinated.”
Vaccinations
DHHS reported that as of noon Friday, there are 4.19 million adult North Carolinians considered as fully vaccinated to get to the 50% vaccination milestone.
The breakdown is 3.81 million getting two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, and 308,229 getting the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
DHHS is reported a quick uptake from those ages 12 to 17. When factoring in those ages, 46% of those ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS lists 175,686 Forsyth residents as partially vaccinated, or 46%, while 158,659 are fully vaccinated, or 42%.
About 78% of residents ages 65 and older statewide are fully vaccinated.
By comparison, there are 57% among Forsyth residents ages 50 to 64, along with 42% of those ages 25 to 49, 33% of those ages 18 to 24, and 9% of those ages 12 to 17.
About 23% of those ages 12 to 17 have received at least one dose. The Pfizer vaccine became available to those ages 12 to 15 on May 14.
Swift said the health department is concentrating its vaccination efforts on those ages 12 to 49 since "they are the least vaccinated population ... and we're now seeing more cases in those age groups."
"There's more chance of spread because there's more contacts."
In terms of race, 40% of Forsyth residents listed as white are fully vaccinated, along with 28% of Blacks and 25% of Hispanics.
Vaccinations slowing down
The combined number of first- and second-dose vaccinations in North Carolina has declined steadily since reaching a weekly peak of 511,934 in early April.
Vaccines were given to 52,744 people for the week that began May 31, which continues an eight-week decline in vaccinations. Of those doses, 58% were second doses.
The number of second doses given per week has exceeded first doses since March 29.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, has said the Forsyth vaccination rate “has fallen off considerably with the exception of the 12- to 15-year-old group.”
Ohl said Thursday that he now considers Forsyth between the moderate and minimal risk levels for community spread.
By comparison, DHHS’ latest county alert system report on May 27 had Forsyth in the significant risk category, which is ranked third among the five risk categories.
“Cases are still happening, probably 40 or so a day, almost all in unvaccinated people,” Ohl said.
“We’re not admitting as many people to the hospital with COVID as we were in late March and early April. We haven’t had to admit recently anyone with a normal immune system who has been vaccinated.”
Statewide
The number of statewide cases was up in the latest DHHS report with 680 reported for Thursday.
That follows up on 481 reported for Wednesday, 265 reported for Tuesday and 268 for Monday.
Tuesday’s count is the lowest daily total since 176 on May 26, 2020, but that report was affected by technical issues that affected the cast count. There were 184 cases reported on May 4, 2020.
The overall statewide case count for the pandemic is slightly more than 1 million.
DHHS listed 20 additional COVID-19 related deaths statewide Thursday for an overall total of 13,130.
The latest statewide positive test rate is at 2.5% based on 18,045 tests performed Wednesday.
A factor in the lower positive test rate is the declining number of tests in recent weeks.
In Forsyth, the latest positive test rate was 3.5% of about 625 tests performed Wednesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 613 in Friday’s report, unchanged from Thursday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 137 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Friday, up three from Thursday.
336-727-7376