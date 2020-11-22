N.C. reaches another daily record high for cases; Forsyth surpasses 12,000 cases

The second wave of COVID-19 in North Carolina has produced yet another statewide daily case record for the pandemic, while Forsyth County has surged past 12,000 cases.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,514 cases Sunday, moving well past the previous high of 4,296 that was reported Thursday.

The state overall has had 336,775 cases.

DHHS reported 29 additional deaths for an overall total of 5,034.

Forsyth reported 192 cases Sunday, the second highest daily count behind 211 on Thursday. The county has experienced 26 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16.

There were no additional deaths in Forsyth, keeping the county at 157.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.

"We are seeing warning signs in our trends that we need to heed to keep our family and friends from getting sick and ensuring our hospitals are able to care for those that have serious illness," Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a statement Tuesday.