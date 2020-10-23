N.C. reaches another pandemic daily high for COVID-19 cases; Forsyth has additional death

For the third time in eight days, North Carolina has set a daily high in COVID-19 cases at 2,716, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday.

The previous daily high was 2,684 on Oct. 16, which topped 2,532 on Oct. 15.

Altogether, there have been 255,708 cases since mid-March.

North Carolina is one of at least 38 states experiencing a COVID-19 surge that have combined to produce Friday a nationwide daily high of cases at more than 82,600, The Washington Post reported.

There were 32 COVID-19 related deaths reported by NC DHHS on Friday for a total of 4,114.

For Forsyth County, there was an additional death that raised the county total to 116. The case total jumped by 69 to 8,388.

DHHS reported Friday an outbreak at UNC School of the Arts involving five students and no staff.

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the state would remain in Phase Three for another three weeks, until Nov. 14, while repeating his concern about the recent surge in most key COVID-19 metrics.