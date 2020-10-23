N.C. reaches another pandemic daily high for COVID-19 cases; Forsyth has additional death

For the third time in eight days, North Carolina has set a daily high in COVID-19 cases at 2,716, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday.
The previous daily high was 2,684 on Oct. 16, which topped 2,532 on Oct. 15.
Altogether, there have been 255,708 cases since mid-March.
North Carolina is one of at least 38 states experiencing a COVID-19 surge that have combined to produce Friday a nationwide daily high of cases at more than 82,600, The Washington Post reported.
There were 32 COVID-19 related deaths reported by NC DHHS on Friday for a total of 4,114.
For Forsyth County, there was an additional death that raised the county total to 116. The case total jumped by 69 to 8,388.
DHHS reported Friday an outbreak at UNC School of the Arts involving five students and no staff.
On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the state would remain in Phase Three for another three weeks, until Nov. 14, while repeating his concern about the recent surge in most key COVID-19 metrics.
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Perhaps the most concerning of the statewide trends is the fluctuating positive test rate, which has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4.
There was a 7.3% positive rate out of Wednesday's 35,378 tests in North Carolina.
The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 1,181 as of 6 p.m. Friday, down 24 from Thursday. The pandemic high has been 1,279 on July 22.
Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in North Carolina, the total case count has jumped 45.4% from 175,815 to 255,708 as of 6 p.m. Friday.
Meanwhile, the death toll has increased 42.4% from 2,889 to 4,114.
Latest numbers
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 6 p.m. Friday: 7,331 out of 8,388, or about 87.4%.
Active Forsyth County cases reported as of 6 p.m. Friday: 941.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as of Wednesday (latest day available): 5.9% out of about 1,050 tests. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past three weeks.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of 4 p.m. Monday (latest day available): 218,541, or 88.4%.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Thursday: 281, second highest of any region in the state.
DHHS said 97% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data Friday by the daily 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region had a 100% reporting rate.
DHHS reported there were 33,620 tests statewide Thursday, raising the overall total to 3.73 million.
