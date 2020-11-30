N.C. reaches another record high for hospitalizations, positive test rate

State update

The COVID-19 surge continued statewide, with DHHS reporting 2,734 new cases Monday. The highest-ever daily case count for North Carolina remains the 4,514 reported Nov. 22.

There were 21 additional deaths reported statewide.

As of noon Monday, North Carolina is at 364,512 total cases and 5,261 deaths.

On Nov 23, Gov. Roy Cooper tightened statewide mask requirements through Dec. 11.

Cooper said at that time "the next seven to 14 days are going to be critical in looking at the science and data to determine what additional steps we might need to do."

Local and state public health officials have expressed concern about another surge in COVID-19 cases over the next two weeks related to family and social gatherings around the Thanksgiving holiday.

Those steps could include retreating from the Phase 2.5 and Phase Three easing of pandemic-related restrictions.

Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in N.C, the total statewide case count has more than doubled — from 175,815 to 364,512 as of noon Monday.

Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by more than 82% from 2,889 to 5,261.