N.C. reaches high for COVID-19 hospitalizations. Forsyth reports another COVID-19 related death, 145 new cases

Those steps could include retreating from the Phase 2.5 and Phase Three easing of socioeconomic restrictions.

Another holiday warning

The chief medical officers of 20 healthcare systems and hospitals in N.C. issued a joint statement urging limited Thanksgiving social gatherings.

Federal, state and local public health officials have issued warnings about having more than 10 individuals at a Thanksgiving gathering, particularly when having out-of-town guests.

The chief medical officers included those from Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Atrium Health, Hugh Chatham, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc. The statement was released by the N.C. Healthcare Association.

They expressed concerns that "many people are choosing not to take the threat seriously and, in doing so, are endangering not only their own lives but also the lives of our neighbors and families."

"We see the number of cases rising every day. We see the potential for large spikes in cases which will overwhelm some hospitals. We see people dying and wonder how many of them could have lived if more people made different choices about closely following public health guidance."