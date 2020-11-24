N.C. reaches high for COVID-19 hospitalizations. Forsyth reports another COVID-19 related death, 145 new cases

As North Carolinians prepare to celebrate the four-day Thanksgiving holiday period, the state has surged to a record daily high for COVID-19 hospitalizations during the pandemic.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday there are 1,724 individuals hospitalized with the coronavirus. That's up nearly 8% from the previous high of 1,601 reported Monday.
There were 3,100 new cases reported by DHHS, raising the overall statewide total to 342,294. The pandemic daily high is 4,514 reported Sunday.
North Carolina experienced an additional 35 COVID-19 related deaths for an overall total of 5,074.
Meanwhile, Forsyth County was reported with an additional 145 cases for an overall total of 12,394. The pandemic daily high is 211 reported Thursday.
There was an additional death, raising the overall total to 158.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday tightened statewide mask requirements through Dec. 11,
Cooper said during his latest COVID-19 update that "the next seven to 14 days are going to be critical in looking at the science and data to determine what additional steps we might need to do,"
Those steps could include retreating from the Phase 2.5 and Phase Three easing of socioeconomic restrictions.
Another holiday warning
The chief medical officers of 20 healthcare systems and hospitals in N.C. issued a joint statement urging limited Thanksgiving social gatherings.
Federal, state and local public health officials have issued warnings about having more than 10 individuals at a Thanksgiving gathering, particularly when having out-of-town guests.
The chief medical officers included those from Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Atrium Health, Hugh Chatham, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc. The statement was released by the N.C. Healthcare Association.
They expressed concerns that "many people are choosing not to take the threat seriously and, in doing so, are endangering not only their own lives but also the lives of our neighbors and families."
"We see the number of cases rising every day. We see the potential for large spikes in cases which will overwhelm some hospitals. We see people dying and wonder how many of them could have lived if more people made different choices about closely following public health guidance."
The chief medical officers advised keeping gatherings small, outdoors if at all possible, households seated together, and getting a COVID-19 test before the event.
They also advised to "avoid large Black Friday crowds in retail stores."
"We are asking for your help now. We must decrease the spread of this virus and in doing so save lives — lives of real North Carolinians who will get to celebrate many more holidays to come."
