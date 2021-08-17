N.C. reaches seven-month high in COVID-19 related hospitalizations; Forsyth has 111 new cases

COVID-19 related hospitalizations statewide continue to set record high totals for the vaccine period of the pandemic.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' COVID-19 dashboard lists 2,828 patients statewide Tuesday — the most since 2,883 on Jan. 30.
A 17-county region of the Triad and Northwest N.C. has a combined 595 COVID-19 patients.
Vaccinations became available for elderly individuals in mid-January and readily available to adults in early April.
Hospitalizations have increased every day but one since July 9. By comparison, hospitalizations had been low as 373 as recently as July 3.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert for Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday that 97% of its intensive-care unit beds are occupied — the same levels as experienced in late January and early February.
"We have had a 12 times increase in COVID hospitalizations from six to seven weeks ago," Priest said. About 91% of those hospitalizations in the Novant system are unvaccinated individuals, he said.
Priest said the average COVID-19 patient in Novant's system is between ages 44 and 49 currently, compared with age 61 before the delta variant surge began in June.
“This pandemic is not over. The delta variant is racing across the state, fueled by high rates of unvaccinated individuals,” Kody Kinsley, DHHS’ chief deputy secretary for Health, said in a statement Friday.
“COVID-19 vaccines are our best tool to slow the spread, save lives and put this pandemic in the rearview mirror.”
DHHS reported Tuesday that Forsyth County had 111 new cases and no additional COVID-19 related deaths.
Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 40,227 cases and 437 deaths. The 208 cases listed for Forsyth on Aug. 11 was the highest daily count since 215 on Feb. 11
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
As of 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, DHHS reports Forsyth with 201,852 residents listed as partially vaccinated, or 53% of all residents. Those considered as fully vaccinated is at 186,046, or 49%.
Forsyth, like most North Carolina counties, has been categorized by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an area with a high transmission risk.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, expects the delta variant surge to begin to ease in late September to early October.
Statewide
DHHS reported 3,575 cases Tuesday, which is down from 3,778 on Monday.
Thursday’s case count of 6,628 was the second highest daily total since 6,959 on Jan. 29.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.12 million COVID-19 cases and 13,895 COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, with the number of deaths up 15 since Monday’s report.
DHHS also reported Friday that 10 million vaccine doses have been administered statewide since late December.
The latest statewide positive test rate was 13.5%, based on 36,862 tests conducted Sunday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
The latest positive test rate for Forsyth is 11.8% based on 800 tests conducted Sunday.
Priest said the positive test rate is 17% within its Triad-area network, along with 12% in Charlotte.
DHHS says 63% of adult North Carolinians were considered at least partially vaccinated. That number includes the 58% listed as fully vaccinated.
DHHS’ dashboard lists 5.03 million adult North Carolinians as fully vaccinated, with 4.65 million getting both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and 375,601 having the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 56% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide.
On Monday, the American Academy of Family Physicians urging the Food and Drug Administration to consider emergency use authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 12 based on data from the initial cohort enrolled in clinical trials.
Ohl has projected it could be late October or early November before the FDA approves such an emergency use authorization for those ages 11 and under.
