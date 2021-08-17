N.C. reaches seven-month high in COVID-19 related hospitalizations; Forsyth has 111 new cases

COVID-19 related hospitalizations statewide continue to set record high totals for the vaccine period of the pandemic.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' COVID-19 dashboard lists 2,828 patients statewide Tuesday — the most since 2,883 on Jan. 30.

A 17-county region of the Triad and Northwest N.C. has a combined 595 COVID-19 patients.

Vaccinations became available for elderly individuals in mid-January and readily available to adults in early April.

Hospitalizations have increased every day but one since July 9. By comparison, hospitalizations had been low as 373 as recently as July 3.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert for Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday that 97% of its intensive-care unit beds are occupied — the same levels as experienced in late January and early February.

"We have had a 12 times increase in COVID hospitalizations from six to seven weeks ago," Priest said. About 91% of those hospitalizations in the Novant system are unvaccinated individuals, he said.

Priest said the average COVID-19 patient in Novant's system is between ages 44 and 49 currently, compared with age 61 before the delta variant surge began in June.