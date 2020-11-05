N.C. reports 2,859 new cases of COVID-19. Another Forsyth County resident dies of the disease.

North Carolina nearly set another daily high for COVID-19 cases with 2,859 reported Thursday by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The highest daily case count is 2,885, reported on Oct. 29.

Since Oct. 15, eight daily statewide counts have surpassed 2,500 COVID-19 cases. There also were 2,805 cases reported Saturday. The overall statewide case total is at 285,661.

There were an additional 41 deaths statewide reported Thursday, on top of 50 reported Wednesday and a pandemic-high of 67 reported Tuesday.

The overall death toll is 4,548 since mid-March.

The recent surge in Forsyth County COVID-19 cases has contributed to another coronavirus-related death, DHHS said. The county death toll is at 126.

The daily case reported for Thursday was 110, following on 100 reported Wednesday.

The Forsyth case count is at 9,546 overall. The county has experienced 12 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16. The single-day high for Forsyth was 162 on June 1.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.