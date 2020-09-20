N.C. Revenue Department ready to accept applications for $335 extra credit initiative

The N.C. Revenue Department is accepting applications for the special $335 extra credit grant initiative that is part of the state's COVID-19 relief package.

House Bill 1105 cleared the Republican-controlled General Assembly on Sept. 3 and was signed into law by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on Sept. 4.

The bill, the third and — so far — final legislative phase of COVID-19 relief, spends $440.54 million on providing households with a child ages 16 and under with a $335 check.

The extra credit funding represents about 12.5% of the $3.5 billion in federal CARES Act funds received by North Carolina from the U.S. Treasury Department.

The $335 check is scheduled to be issued Dec. 15 to parents and guardians who file a 2019 state tax return by Oct. 15. Those who don't file taxes can apply for a grant.

The check is projected to go to 1.2 million households affecting a combined 2 million children. The check is considered as taxable federal income.

Among the Republican bill sponsors' projected uses of the $335 is paying for virtual schooling and child-care costs during pandemic.

The online and printable paper applications are on the agency website: https://www.ncdor.gov/extracredit.