N.C. sees uptick in COVID-19 positive test rates and hospitalizations

North Carolina is experiencing an uptick again in key areas related to COVID-19, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the daily increase in Forsyth County cases remained low, at 19, on Monday with no new deaths.
North Carolina reported 1,504 new cases Tuesday for a total of 221,258. The death count increased by 33 to 3,670, while the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized moved past 1,000 — to 1,013 — for the first time since Aug. 20.
Positive tests made up 7.4% of all tests conducted Sunday, the latest day reported. That's the highest the rate has been since 7.1% on Sept. 7. The positive rate has been as low as 4.6% as recently as Sept. 18 and Sept. 24.
The increases come a little more than four weeks into the relaxation of some public health guidelines in the Phase 2.5 reopening stage.
Since Phase 2.5 began Sept. 4, the total case count has jumped nearly 26% from 175,815, while the death toll has increased by 27% from 2,889.
There will be additional attention paid to the local and statewide COVID-19 dashboard over the next few weeks after North Carolina moved into a limited Phase 3 reopening at 5 p.m. Friday.
Executive Order No. 169, announced Wednesday, allows bars and nightclubs to reopen outdoors at 30% customer capacity, or with up to 100 patrons. Those without a stated outdoor occupancy are limited to seven patrons per 1,000 square feet.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Forsyth's total case count is at 7,332, up 15.8% since Sept. 4, while the death toll is up 26.8% to 104.
The Forsyth Department of Public Health provided more detailed numbers Tuesday. All data is current as of Saturday.
Overall cases by age group:
21% ages 15 to 24
18.1% ages 25 to 34
17.4% ages 35 to 44
14.4% ages 45 to 54
10.5% ages 65 and older
10% ages 55 to 64
8.7% ages 14 and under.
Overall total of deaths by age group:
74 for ages 65 and older
21 for ages 55 to 64
Six for ages 45 to 54
Two for ages 25 to 34
One for ages 35 to 44.
Overall cases by race:
43.9%, or 3,106, Hispanic
26.1%, or 1,843, white
15.8%, or 1,120, Black
11.98%, or 836, unknown race
2.3%, or 164, Asian.
Overall deaths by race: 51 white residents; 33 Black residents; 19 Hispanic residents; and one Asian resident.
All daily cases reported for Forsyth by DHHS are presumed to be county residents. Some numbers may be transferred to another county's tally if individuals are later found to reside elsewhere.
Latest COVID-19 numbers
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday: 6,654, about 90.3%
Active Forsyth County cases reported as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday: 605.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as reported Sunday (latest day available): 3.4% out of about 625 tests. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past week.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Monday: 258, the highest of any region in the state.
The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
DHHS said 97% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data Tuesday by the daily 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region had a 100% reporting rate.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of 4 p.m. Monday: 192,644 (about 87.7%). DHHS typically updates statewide recovery totals on Monday afternoons.
Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results, as reported Sunday (latest day available): 7.9% out of 26,438 tests.
Daily N.C. tests reported Tuesday (subject to change): 17,092. Overall total is at 3.21 million.
