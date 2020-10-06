N.C. sees uptick in COVID-19 positive test rates and hospitalizations

North Carolina is experiencing an uptick again in key areas related to COVID-19, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the daily increase in Forsyth County cases remained low, at 19, on Monday with no new deaths.

North Carolina reported 1,504 new cases Tuesday for a total of 221,258. The death count increased by 33 to 3,670, while the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized moved past 1,000 — to 1,013 — for the first time since Aug. 20.

Positive tests made up 7.4% of all tests conducted Sunday, the latest day reported. That's the highest the rate has been since 7.1% on Sept. 7. The positive rate has been as low as 4.6% as recently as Sept. 18 and Sept. 24.

The increases come a little more than four weeks into the relaxation of some public health guidelines in the Phase 2.5 reopening stage.

Since Phase 2.5 began Sept. 4, the total case count has jumped nearly 26% from 175,815, while the death toll has increased by 27% from 2,889.

There will be additional attention paid to the local and statewide COVID-19 dashboard over the next few weeks after North Carolina moved into a limited Phase 3 reopening at 5 p.m. Friday.