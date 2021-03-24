N.C. Senate autism treatment bill clears first House committee step

A state Senate bill that would license behavioral analysts who provide treatment to children with autism cleared Wednesday an important first committee step in the House.

A Republican-sponsored Senate Bill 103, titled "Reduce Regulations to Help Children with Autism," cleared the Senate on March 17.

It was recommended Wednesday by the House Health committee. It also has to gain approval in the House Finance and Rules and Operations committees before going to the chamber floor for a vote.

A comparison version of the bill, bipartisan House Bill 91, cleared the House also on March 17.

The bills have powerful primary sponsors in House majority leader John Bell IV, R-Johnston, and Senate Majority Whip Jim Perry, R-Lenoir. Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, is a co-primary sponsor of HB91.

The bills contain most of the same language in House Bill 671, which cleared the House by a 112-2 vote on May 28, 2019, but was never addressed in the Senate.

Under current state regulations, qualified behavioral analysts must operate under the supervision of licensed psychologists, according to a statement from bill sponsors.