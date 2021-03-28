N.C. Senate bill makes another attempt at reducing waiting list for behavioral health services

That bill was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper because it did not include funding for a form of state Medicaid expansion or pay raises for public school teachers at the level he had recommended.

"Expanding innovation waiver slots has been a priority for me," Krawiec said. "I believe it is crucial to provide services to this vulnerable population.

"I do believe that the timing is right. I will not give up until services to this group of citizens have been provided."

Funding path

The funding for adding at least 1,000 slots would be sent to the state's seven behavioral health MCOs.

Cardinal currently has 20 counties, including Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Rockingham and Stokes in the Triad.

Forsyth is among five Cardinal counties asking permission from state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen to divest from Cardinal because of concerns about Cardinal's oversight.

Once funding is distributed to the MCOs, SB350 would require the additional slots "be made available to the counties on a per-capita basis calculated as the number of slots multiplied by the population of the county divided by the population in its catchment area."