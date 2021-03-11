N.C. Senate clears controversial ICE bill by party lines

Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, said the bill "looks like racial profiling from where I sit. Perhaps that's not the intent, but that's what it looks like."

"All of us want to see bad apples off the streets of our cities, and those of heinous crimes. It doesn't make sense to me to put them on a bus, send them off somewhere and not prosecute them here.

"If they commit a crime here, they ought to be tried here."

Lowe said he remains concerned that "the way this bill is written, it doesn’t give Forsyth or the other larger counties the kind of flexibility to do their job."

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. issued a statement of opposition Wednesday to the revival of the ICE bill. Similar opposition has been stated by other urban county sheriffs.

“We are a law-abiding law enforcement agency," Kimbrough said. "If somehow this becomes law, then we will at that point comply with it.

“But it is not law, and there are many who will be opposing this because detaining someone once they have met the conditions of their release is not only illegal, but it is also wrong."