N.C. Senate clears controversial ICE bill by party lines

The state Senate approved — along partisan lines — a controversial Republican-sponsored bill on Thursday that mandates county sheriffs cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement involving detainers on jail inmates who are suspected of being in the country illegally.
Senate Bill 101 cleared the chamber by a 27-20 vote. The bill would become effective on Dec. 1 if signed into law.
Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, is among the bill co-sponsors.
SB101 closely mirrors House Bill 370 that Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed in August 2019 after it cleared both chambers, but was lacking veto-proof margins.
SB101 was tweaked in the committee process to remove driving while intoxicated as a reason for detaining.
During the Senate chamber debate, primary sponsor Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson, submitted two amendments that were approved.
The first amendment removed language that would have made an uncooperative sheriff or other law-enforcement official subject to a class 3 misdemeanor, which carries a 20-day jail sentence and a $200 fine.
The initial version of SB101 would have made it a class 1 misdemeanor, which carries a 120-day jail sentence and a discretionary fine.
HB370 would have allowed a Superior Court judge to remove a sheriff or police officer who didn’t follow the legislation’s provisions and failed to cooperate with ICE agents.
The second amendment adds additional criminal and misdemeanor charges that included domestic abuse that could be applied to detainers.
According to bill sponsors, other criminal acts that would require cooperation include murder, rape and other sexual offenses, gang-related crimes, human trafficking, drug trafficking, or assault.
Background
SB101 outlines a process in which a judge or magistrate would order whether an inmate charged with a criminal offense should be held on the detainer request based on whether the inmate is the same person identified in an ICE request.
Under the legislation, the inmate could be held for up to 48 hours after a prisoner would otherwise be qualified for release on bond.
The Associated Press reports that the vast majority of rural and suburban sheriffs comply with the ICE detainers, but most urban sheriffs have ignored enforcing them.
The bill attempts to address that by requiring a judge or magistrate to issue an order to hold the inmate under the detainer, rather than directing the sheriff to act unilaterally.
“If this bill becomes law, then it would be mandatory” that sheriffs cooperate with ICE detainer, said co-primary sponsor Sen. Norman Sanderson, R-Pamlico.
Sanderson said the language is necessary because “in the end, the sheriff is the person responsible for the way the jail is run, especially if the sheriff gives orders to the person in charge of the jail to not do this.”
Meanwhile, SB101 excludes state and local law-enforcement officers or agencies from “having criminal or civil liability for action taken pursuant to an order issued” in the legislation.
Bill debate
HB370 was one of the first major tests of Cooper’s veto powers in 2019 after Republicans lost their super-majority in both chambers.
“This bill, in addition to being unconstitutional, weakens law enforcement in North Carolina by mandating sheriffs to do the job of federal agents, using local resources that could hurt their ability to protect their counties,” Cooper said in his veto statement.
Sanderson acknowledged during the Senate floor debate that "yes, it got vetoed in 2019."
"Our governor may very well veto it again, but he won't be able to veto it for the same reasons that he used last time."
Sanderson said SB101 is "all about protecting those who can't protect themselves. ... Help the victims have peace and the satisfaction that law-enforcement in this state and the judicial system does their jobs ... well."
Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, said the bill "looks like racial profiling from where I sit. Perhaps that's not the intent, but that's what it looks like."
"All of us want to see bad apples off the streets of our cities, and those of heinous crimes. It doesn't make sense to me to put them on a bus, send them off somewhere and not prosecute them here.
"If they commit a crime here, they ought to be tried here."
Lowe said he remains concerned that "the way this bill is written, it doesn’t give Forsyth or the other larger counties the kind of flexibility to do their job."
Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. issued a statement of opposition Wednesday to the revival of the ICE bill. Similar opposition has been stated by other urban county sheriffs.
“We are a law-abiding law enforcement agency," Kimbrough said. "If somehow this becomes law, then we will at that point comply with it.
“But it is not law, and there are many who will be opposing this because detaining someone once they have met the conditions of their release is not only illegal, but it is also wrong."
Sen. Wiley Nickel, D-Wake, said he opposed SB101 "in large part because it would create fear and distrust between immigrant communities and local police."
"When local police carry out immigration enforcement, immigrant communities are very hesitant to report crimes for fear of being deported or having loved ones deported."
