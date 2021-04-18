N.C. Senate passes SHP bill focused on contract limits, coverage extensions

The first of at least four State Health Plan-focused bills has cleared a legislative chamber.

Senate Bill 159 was approved by a 45-1 vote in the Senate on Thursday and has been sent to the House. A companion House Bill 177 has cleared one House committee.

The key element of the bill would increase the threshold from $500,000 to $5 million that a contract with the State Health Plan must reach before it requires approval by its board of trustees.

SB159 also would permit the SHP to allow parents of a child who is disabled to remain on their coverage past their 26th birthday. Verification of the child's disability would have to be provided to the SHP within 60 days of the child turning age 26.

The rest of SB159 deals with technical changes.

House Bill 169, which has Senate Bill 174 as a companion bill, has cleared the House State Government and the Pensions and Retirement committees. It has to be approved by two more House committees before being eligible for a House floor vote.

Those bills have as their intent extracting more contract pricing data and details from Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C. If signed into law, the legislation would go into effect Jan. 1.