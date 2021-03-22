N.C. Senate passes two sports-attendance bills

For venues that don’t have an established seating capacity, there could be no more than seven spectators for every 1,000 square feet.

For outdoor sporting facilities that allow spectators to bring their own seats, individuals who sit in their own seats are not counted toward the seating capacity as long as they maintain at least six feet between themselves and anyone outside of their family unit.

The bills would not prohibit schools or school districts from implementing stricter limits on the number of spectators.

K-12 schools would be required to follow the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit that debuted on Feb. 2.

Youth and amateur sports programs would follow the interim guidance for administrators and participants as set on Feb. 26.

With football season underway for N.C. High School Athletic Association schools, there has been a sense of urgency to increase the number of fans allowed at games.

Football ticket sales typically are the main funding source for most high school athletic departments.

On March 3, the state House approved two Republican-sponsored sports-attendance bills.