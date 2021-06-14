N.C. Senate rejects bill to end participation in federal unemployment benefits program.

However, Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, added language on June 2 that would bar the N.C. Division of Employment Security from authorizing or administering the $300 federal UI payments. The legislation would not go into effect until 30 days after it becomes law.

That version of SB116 passed the House by a 71-36 vote on June 3.

Edwards said the House version of the bill appeared to represent "an identity crisis" because he wasn't sure if it became a return-to-work bill or a budget bill.

Edwards said rejecting the House changes could open dialogue on what the Senate would want in such a bill.

House changes

The latest version of the federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program provides a $300 weekly benefit to eligible unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians. The program is scheduled to expire Sept. 6.

During the House debate on its changes, House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said the perceived worker shortage “is probably one of the more critical issues that we are now dealing with.”

“This bill is the way to restore strength in our economy, and finally move forward, to put this pandemic in the rear-view mirror.”