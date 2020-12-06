N.C. sets new daily COVID-19 highs for cases, hospitalizations; Forsyth reports 281 new cases, two additional deaths

As of 12:30 p.m. Friday (the latest available) the total number of Forsyth residents considered recovered is at 82.2%, or 11,670 out of 14,180. Active Forsyth cases were at a record 2,341.

The total N.C. residents considered recovered as of Monday (the latest available) was at 315,979, or 86.7%.

Cohen has recommended that anyone who attended a Thanksgiving holiday gathering outside their immediate household should get a COVID-19 test.

The three health-care systems — Cone Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist — expect to receive their first vaccine supply the week of Dec. 14.

The state's strategy for COVID-19 vaccine distribution calls for the first doses to go to health-care providers and emergency responders who are at high risk for exposure, those who are vital to the initial COVID vaccine administration efforts, and staff in long-term care facilities.

DHHS estimated that up to 951,000 individuals could receive vaccine doses in Phase One.

Cohen said N.C. is expected to initially receive about 85,000 doses with weekly allocations after that. Those initial doses are likely to be the Pfizer vaccine. Individuals will be required to receive two doses.

"We do not know at what level and how many doses the weekly allocations will be, so it is hard for us to pinpoint exactly when we will be able to expand beyond our health care workers," Cohen said.

