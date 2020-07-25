Rising high school seniors in North Carolina may need a booster dose of a vaccine to protect against meningococcal bacteria before going to school, state officials say.
The new rule, effective Aug. 1, affects students in public, private or religious schools, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said.
The meningococcal conjugant vaccine, also called MenACWY, helps protect against four common strains of meningococcal bacteria (A, C, W and Y) that cause diseases including infections of the lining of the brain and spinal cord (meningitis) and bloodstream infections (bacteremia or septicemia), DHHS said.
Health officials said children 11-12 should receive one dose of the vaccine with a booster given to children age 16 going into the 12th grade or by the time they turn 17, whichever comes first. Children who get the first dose on or after turning 16 do not need a booster, DHHS said.
Health officials say teens and young adults are at increased risk for infection with meningococcal, which can spread through close contact with saliva, such as through kissing, coughing or sharing eating utensils and cups. Even with treatment, the disease can lead to death within a few hours. In cases that aren't fatal, patients can suffer the loss of a limb, hearing loss or brain damage.
More information: www.immunize.nc.gov/schools.
