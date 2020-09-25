N.C. Supreme Court vacates previous assault conviction for Winston-Salem man charged in death of Surry County woman found strangled and beaten in 2018.

The N.C. Supreme Court has vacated an assault conviction of a Winston-Salem man who, in an unrelated case, is charged with the murder of a Surry County woman found strangled and stuffed inside a garbage can.
Anton Thurman McAllister, 43, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ann Marie Carter, 34. Carter's body was found on Jan. 6, 2018, near a trailer park in a wooded area at 3420 Old Greensboro Road. Her husband, Carl Carter, who has since died, had reported her missing on Christmas Eve 2017.
Two years after her death, Winston-Salem police charged McAllister with Carter's murder. He had previously been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and concealment of a death resulting from unnatural causes. He is currently being held without any bond in the Forsyth County Jail. His case is pending in Forsyth District Court.
Friday's decision from the state Supreme Court deals with a previous conviction that McAllister had for assault on a female. He had initially been charged not only with the assault but also second-degree rape, second-degree sexual offense, habitual misdemeanor assault and assault by strangulation. A Forsyth County jury acquitted McAllister on the more serious charges but convicted him of the assault on a female.
On Friday, the state Supreme Court vacated that remaining conviction and sent the case back to Forsyth Superior Court for an evidentiary hearing.
The issue was whether McAllister's trial attorney improperly implied McAllister's guilt for assault on a female during closing arguments at trial. In a 2-1 decision, the court of appeals concluded that McAllister's trial attorney did imply that McAllister was guilty and did so without McAllister's consent.
According to the opinion, the incident happened in 2015. McAllister and the victim in the case met at a drug-treatment facility and afterward, they began dating and eventually moved in together at an apartment.
On Feb. 15, 2015, McAllister and the woman spent the night drinking a bottle of wine and then walked to a nearby gas station. The woman told McAllister that she wanted to walk to a store to get another bottle of wine, and an argument ensued because McAllister was upset that the woman failed to tell him she had more money, according to the opinion.
McAllister pushed the woman to the ground and began beating her, striking her in the face. He dragged her to the apartment, where he continued beating her, hitting her multiple times in the face, the opinion said. At one point, he attempted to suffocate her and the woman pretended to go limp. McAllister was also looking for the woman's wallet and demanding that she tell him where it was, the opinion said.
McAllister removed the woman's clothes and eventually placed her in a bathtub to wash off the blood. He and the woman had sex, the opinion said. The woman accused McAllister of raping her.
McAllister gave a statement to Winston-Salem police officers in which he admitted that he pushed the woman and hit her. He said that the two of them got into what he described as a "tussle," the opinion said.
In closing arguments, McAllister's attorney said McAllister made certain admissions in his statement and that McAllister had been honest. The court said it appears that McAllister's attorney was focused on getting McAllister acquitted of the more serious charges.
"We recognize that on the facts of this case, such a trial strategy may well have been in defendant’s best interests given his acquittal of the three most serious charges against him," the court said. "But that does not change the fact that under Harbison and its progeny defense counsel was required to obtain the informed consent of defendant before embarking on such a strategy that implicitly acknowledged to the jury his guilt of a separately charged offense."
In Carter's death, the case has taken many twists. Carl Carter has said in interviews that his wife and McAllister went to run an errand at 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2017, leaving Salem Crossing Apartment Homes about four miles from where her body would eventually be found. The couple talked by phone at 4 a.m. Dec. 24, 2017. She was never heard from or seen alive again. Her husband reported her to police about 6:25 a.m. that morning.
Police said Ann and Carl Carter conspired with McAllister to sell the prescription drug Percocet. Carl Carter was charged with conspiracy on March 10, 2018, but died three months later of a drug overdose. Before he died, Carl Carter publicly denied the conspiracy charge and mourned his wife's death. He said his wife, who had fibromyalgia, was on prescription pain medication and had run out. He said she and McAllister went out to find more Percocet pills.
Carter said he and his wife met McAllister at a gas station on Peters Creek Parkway and that the couple gave McAllister money to buy beer, and then they gave him a ride to what they thought was McAllister's girlfriend's apartment on Salem Valley Road. Search warrants tell a different story. The warrants say Carl Carter and his wife came to Winston-Salem to buy pain pills for Ann Carter and that they went to a strip club on Peters Creek Parkway. Someone there pointed the couple to McAllister. Carl Carter, Ann Carter and McAllister went to several places to find pain medication before ending up on Salem Valley Road, according to the warrants.
Ann Carter's car was found in the 1600 block of East 25th Street near Jackson Avenue in a gravel area the same day her body was found, and blood was found in the back seat. McAllister told police that he was with Ann Carter but did not kill her. Detectives noted several deep scratches on his arms that were still healing.
