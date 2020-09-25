N.C. Supreme Court vacates previous assault conviction for Winston-Salem man charged in death of Surry County woman found strangled and beaten in 2018.

McAllister gave a statement to Winston-Salem police officers in which he admitted that he pushed the woman and hit her. He said that the two of them got into what he described as a "tussle," the opinion said.

In closing arguments, McAllister's attorney said McAllister made certain admissions in his statement and that McAllister had been honest. The court said it appears that McAllister's attorney was focused on getting McAllister acquitted of the more serious charges.

"We recognize that on the facts of this case, such a trial strategy may well have been in defendant’s best interests given his acquittal of the three most serious charges against him," the court said. "But that does not change the fact that under Harbison and its progeny defense counsel was required to obtain the informed consent of defendant before embarking on such a strategy that implicitly acknowledged to the jury his guilt of a separately charged offense."

In Carter's death, the case has taken many twists. Carl Carter has said in interviews that his wife and McAllister went to run an errand at 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2017, leaving Salem Crossing Apartment Homes about four miles from where her body would eventually be found. The couple talked by phone at 4 a.m. Dec. 24, 2017. She was never heard from or seen alive again. Her husband reported her to police about 6:25 a.m. that morning.