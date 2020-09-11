North Carolina has exceeded the 3,000 mark for COVID-19 related deaths, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday.
There were 33 additional deaths for a total of 3,023.
There have been 184 deaths reported in the past seven days, or 6% of the overall total since mid-March.
There were 1,532 new cases reported statewide Friday for an overall total of 182,286.
The Forsyth County case count rose by 32 in Friday's report to 6,543. The death toll remained unchanged at 84.
All daily cases reported for Forsyth by DHHS are presumed to be Forsyth residents. Some cases may later be transferred to another county if the individual is later identified as not residing in Forsyth.
Forsyth Department of Public Health officials said Wednesday that it could take up to two weeks to determine whether President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Winston-Salem contributes to a significant community spread of the virus.
Trump spoke for a little more than an hour Tuesday at Smith Reynolds Airport.
Airport director Mark Davidson said he estimated there were 7,000 to 9,000 people who turned out for the event. Photos from the event suggest most attendees did not wear face masks despite state requirements to do so.
The Forsyth health department will conduct a COVID-19 testing event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Shiloh Baptist Church, 916 E. 12th St. in Winston-Salem.
The state experienced a slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to Friday's report after apparently reaching a nearly three-month low of 765 on Sunday. Hospitalizations were at 938 as of 12:45 p.m. Friday, up 10 from the Thursday report.
DHHS cautioned again Friday that it continues to experience "technical and submission issues with hospital systems' data" that began Sept. 4.
"Because the COVID-19 NC dashboard displays only data that it received, it is likely that actual hospital numbers are higher than what is on the current dashboard," according to DHHS.
"DHHS has worked with all parties to resolve these issues, and will post revised numbers for those dates once correct data is received and confirmed."
DHHS said 93% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data Friday by the daily 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region for COVID-19 data had a 96% reporting rate.
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 1 p.m. Friday: 5,790 (about 88.5%)
Active Forsyth County cases as of 1 p.m. Friday: 669
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region: 193, tied for second highest of any region in the state.
The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
Total statewide residents considered recovered as of noon Tuesday: 156,652 (about 88%). DHHS typically updates statewide recovery totals at 4 p.m. Mondays.
Daily N.C. tests reported Friday (subject to change): 30,056. Overall total is 2.56 million.
Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results, as reported Wednesday (latest day available): 5.3% out of 15,419 tests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.