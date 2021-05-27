N.C. surpasses 1 million COVID-19 cases; public health officials concerned about clusters among unvaccinated people

North Carolina has surpassed the 1 million threshold for COVID-19 cases amid increasing public-health concerns about rising infections among unvaccinated people in mostly mask-less public settings.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday 849 new cases statewide for an overall total of 1,000,416. That's on top of 866 cases reported Wednesday.
Although those daily statewide case counts are dramatically below the levels experienced in January and February, they still are up about 65% from the nine-month low of 525 cases reported Tuesday.
Meanwhile, DHHS reported 43 new cases in Forsyth County for a total of 36,415 since the onset of the pandemic.
DHHS reported 24 more COVID-19 related deaths statewide for an overall total of 13,055.
Forsyth's COVID-19 related death toll was unchanged at 380 for the pandemic and six so far in May.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.
DHHS reported Monday that 972,066 North Carolinians were considered recovered from a COVID-19 infection, about 97.5% of those who have tested positive.
The county health department said that, as of May 22, there were 35,229 residents considered recovered from coronavirus, or 97.2% of the estimated 36,252 cases at that time.
Community spread over?
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday he believes the days of communitywide spread of COVID-19 "are over."
But Ohl cautioned again that he and other public-health officials expect clusters of cases involving unvaccinated individuals as more medium-to-large social gatherings are increasingly going mask-less.
"Most communities across the country has just totally stopped wearing masks" he said, since the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's May 13 guidance of lifting most indoor and outdoor masking recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals.
"Employees at times are still wearing masks, and you can respect employees by wearing a mask, too, because they don't know if you've been vaccinated or not," Ohl said.
"There's obviously a lot of unvaccinated people going mask-less, too ... and they're probably not socially distancing as well.
"Because of variants, COVID is now being transmitted among the unvaccinated at a faster rate than the community at large back in January, which was our hardest time," Ohl said.
Ohl said those decisions increase unvaccinated individuals' likelihood of getting COVID-19 if a cluster emerges among their social groups.
Moderate transmission
Ohl said Forsyth has been in the 4% to 5% positive test range in recent weeks, what the CDC defines "as minimal to moderate transmission" levels.
Ohl said one motivational factor to get the vaccine is that at least within the Wake Forest Baptist network, there has not been a hospitalization involving a vaccinated individual since February.
"We continue to have hospitalizations and people in the ICU unit daily with COVID-19, so that tells you something about the power of the vaccines," Ohl said.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday that almost all of the current COVID-19 patients in its system were not vaccinated before becoming infected. Most are considered in the moderate-to-severe category for illness.
“Community spread is still occurring in pockets, particularly in places where there were fewer cases earlier in the pandemic, which reflect lower vaccination rates,” Priest said.
Ohl said he expects vaccinated individuals could need a booster shot as early as late 2021 or early 2022.
"That's mostly to shore up immunity against the (COVID-19) variants," Ohl said. "Some reports that immunity to COVID is probably longer than what we were originally thinking it would be."
Metrics
DHHS listed a statewide positive test rate of 2.8% based on 20,812 tests performed Tuesday. A factor in the lower positive test rate is the declining number of tests in recent weeks.
In Forsyth, the positive test rate was 4.6% of about 550 tests performed Tuesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 681 in Thursday’s report, down 14 from Wednesday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 152 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Thursday, down six from Wednesday.
Vaccinations
The combined number of first- and second-dose vaccinations in North Carolina has declined steadily since reaching a weekly peak of 511,934 in early April.
Vaccines were given to 110,294 people for the week that began May 17, marking the sixth consecutive week in which vaccinations have declined. It is the lowest weekly count since 50,776 for the week that began Dec. 28.
The number of second doses given per week has exceeded first doses since March 29.
DHHS said that, as of noon Thursday, 42.7% of all North Carolinians had received at least one dose and 38.4% were fully vaccinated. About 76.7% of individuals ages 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
For those ages 18 and older, 53% of North Carolinians have had at least one dose and 48.5% are considered as fully vaccinated.
A change in Thursday's report in how DHHS calculates partially and fully vaccinated individuals for Forsyth boosted both percentages.
In Wednesday's report, DHHS listed 133,853 Forsyth residents as partially vaccinated, or 35%, while 122,992 have been fully vaccinated, or 32.2%.
When including just those residents ages 18 and older, which is just more than 300,000, about 44.6% have been partially vaccinated and 41% are considered fully vaccinated.
In Thursday's report, DHHS listed 173,121 Forsyth residents as partially vaccinated, or 45.3%, while 155,283 are fully vaccinated, or 40.6%.
Ohl said the Forsyth vaccination rate "has fallen off considerably with the exception of the 12- to 15-year old group."
336-727-7376