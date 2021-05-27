N.C. surpasses 1 million COVID-19 cases; public health officials concerned about clusters among unvaccinated people

The county health department said that, as of May 22, there were 35,229 residents considered recovered from coronavirus, or 97.2% of the estimated 36,252 cases at that time.

Community spread over?

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday he believes the days of communitywide spread of COVID-19 "are over."

But Ohl cautioned again that he and other public-health officials expect clusters of cases involving unvaccinated individuals as more medium-to-large social gatherings are increasingly going mask-less.

"Most communities across the country has just totally stopped wearing masks" he said, since the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's May 13 guidance of lifting most indoor and outdoor masking recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals.

"Employees at times are still wearing masks, and you can respect employees by wearing a mask, too, because they don't know if you've been vaccinated or not," Ohl said.

"There's obviously a lot of unvaccinated people going mask-less, too ... and they're probably not socially distancing as well.