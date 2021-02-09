N.C. surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 related deaths, 800,000 cases.

North Carolina has reached 10,000 COVID-19 related deaths and 800,000 cases since mid-March.

The death total increased by 55 Tuesday to 10,046, while the daily case count rose by 2,786 to 802,065.

Meanwhile, Forsyth County's COVID-19 death toll increased by one to reach 299.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.

"Together, we grieve with the family and friends of the North Carolinians who have lost their lives to this terrible pandemic," state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a statement.

"Each one of these numbers represents a daughter or son, a parent or grandparent, a neighbor or friend — people who are deeply loved and who were part of the fabric of our community."

The daily case count was the lowest statewide since Nov. 23, when 2,419 new cases were reported.

Cohen, however, cautioned that "we are still seeing very high levels of spread across North Carolina."

The Forsyth death total includes 18 in February, with at least one each day of the month so far.