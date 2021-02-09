N.C. surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 related deaths, 800,000 cases.

North Carolina has reached 10,000 COVID-19 related deaths and 800,000 cases since mid-March.
The death total increased by 55 Tuesday to 10,046, while the daily case count rose by 2,786 to 802,065.
Meanwhile, Forsyth County's COVID-19 death toll increased by one to reach 299.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.
"Together, we grieve with the family and friends of the North Carolinians who have lost their lives to this terrible pandemic," state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a statement.
"Each one of these numbers represents a daughter or son, a parent or grandparent, a neighbor or friend — people who are deeply loved and who were part of the fabric of our community."
The daily case count was the lowest statewide since Nov. 23, when 2,419 new cases were reported.
Cohen, however, cautioned that "we are still seeing very high levels of spread across North Carolina."
The Forsyth death total includes 18 in February, with at least one each day of the month so far.
Forsyth reported 153 new cases Tuesday for an overall total of 29,601, including 1,600 so far in February.
As of Tuesday, North Carolina has administered more than 1.4 million doses of the vaccine.
Cohen said that Walgreens plans to begin providing by the end of this week a small number of vaccines, with about 300 stores statewide using a federal supply.
Cohen said the pharmacy chain is accepting appointments at www.walgreens.com.
Cohen cautioned that Walgreens' vaccination appointment webpage has been overwhelmed by demand since its launch this week.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, there were 2,374 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported Monday, up 35 from Monday's total.
It was the first time in 15 days that the statewide hospitalization count increased.
The record high is 3,990, reported on Jan. 14.
The 17-county Triad region saw a slight decrease in hospitalizations, with DHHS reporting 557 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, down four from Monday.
The daily high for the region is 1,078, reported Jan. 8.
The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last 15 weeks.
The state's positive test rate has increased the past two days, with 9.3% of tests positive out of 39,405 tests conducted Sunday. The record daily positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 8.3% out of about 900 tests conducted Sunday. The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.
As of noon Monday, 53,391 vaccinations have been administered in Forsyth, with 38,367 individuals receiving the first dose and 15,564 receiving both doses. The totals haven't been updated yet for Tuesday.
DHHS said that, as of Monday, 730,454 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 91.3% of the 799,279 cases at that time.
