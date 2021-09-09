N.C. surpasses 15,000 COVID-19 related deaths, including 472 in Forsyth

By comparison, in Guilford County, 53% of the total population is fully vaccinated. In Durham County, it’s 61%. In Wake County, 63% of the total population is vaccinated, whille 54% are in Mecklenburg County.

In recent weeks, the state has said unvaccinated people are more than four times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 and 15 times more likely to die from an infection.

The latest statewide positive test rate was 11.3%, based on 27,135 tests conducted Tuesday.

For Forsyth, the positive test rate is 13.4%, based on about 750 tests conducted Tuesday.

Long-term care facilities

There are 13 long-term care facilities in Forsyth with active clusters of COVID-19, according to Tuesday’s DHHS update.

There are 62 staff members infected, along with 37 residents, including three who have died.

The largest cluster is at Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc. with 18 staff members and eight residents, including one who has died.

Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation has nine staff and three residents. Trinity Elms Health & Rehab has 10 residents, including one who has died, and five staff members.