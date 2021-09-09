N.C. surpasses 15,000 COVID-19 related deaths, including 472 in Forsyth

North Carolina has crossed another somber COVID-19 threshold, this time surpassing 15,000 related deaths statewide.
The state is at 15,004 COVID-19 related deaths after an additional 110 deaths were reported Thursday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
DHHS also reported another COVID-19 related death in Forsyth County, along with 154 new cases.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 44,897 cases and 472 COVID-19 related deaths.
Since Aug. 20, there have been 4,150 new cases and 33 COVID-19-related deaths in the county.
On Tuesday, three Triad infectious diseases experts cautioned the COVID-19 surge related to the delta variant might not reach its peak for another four to six weeks.
It’s also likely we won’t see peak hospitalizations until November, according to Dr. Christopher Ohl with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Dr. John Mann with Novant Health Inc. and Dr. Cynthia Snider from Cone Health.
DHHS reported Thursday 6,290 new cases statewide, up from 4,752 cases reported Wednesday and 4,124 on Tuesday.
For comparison, North Carolina’s 8,620 cases on Aug. 25 marked the highest number of new cases recorded since January.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.27 million COVID-19 cases.
Hospitalizations
As recently as July 6, statewide hospitalizations were as low as 231.
As of noon Thursday, DHHS listed 3,815 COVID-19 related hospitalizations statewide, up 25 from Wednesday’s report.
The all-time high for COVID-19 hospitalizations was 3,990 on Jan. 14 — when the vaccine was available publicly on a limited basis.
In recent weeks, local and state health officials have said more than 90% of all COVID-19-related hospitalizations are among unvaccinated individuals or vaccinated individuals who have health conditions.
The 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region has a combined 916 COVID-19 patients, up six from Wednesday.
As of noon Thursday, North Carolina had 919 adults in the ICU with COVID-19. The Aug. 30 count of 941 was the highest that total has ever been.
Statewide, 648 patients were on ventilators, representing a high for the pandemic.
Ohl said part of the community spread is coming from children and young people getting exposed and bringing the virus into their households.
Ohl and Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said that one-third of new cases involve children, mostly mild cases.
"It's not really 'they are back in school,' " Ohl said.
"It's not the classroom or the cafeteria where transmissions are occurring, but in the afterschool activities, particularly afterschool sports ... who are having to postpone or cancel games."
Ohl said it remains unclear whether the delta variant is more contagious with children. He said the longer it takes to figure it out, the less likely it is a factor.
Vaccinations
DHHS says 67% of adult North Carolinians are considered at least partially vaccinated. That includes the 62% of adult North Carolinians listed as fully vaccinated.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 59% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide.
About 4.93 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 400,538 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of noon Thursday, Forsyth had 214,514 residents considered at least partially vaccinated, or 56% of all residents. That includes 197,069 residents — or 52% of all residents considered fully vaccinated.
By comparison, in Guilford County, 53% of the total population is fully vaccinated. In Durham County, it’s 61%. In Wake County, 63% of the total population is vaccinated, whille 54% are in Mecklenburg County.
In recent weeks, the state has said unvaccinated people are more than four times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 and 15 times more likely to die from an infection.
The latest statewide positive test rate was 11.3%, based on 27,135 tests conducted Tuesday.
For Forsyth, the positive test rate is 13.4%, based on about 750 tests conducted Tuesday.
Long-term care facilities
There are 13 long-term care facilities in Forsyth with active clusters of COVID-19, according to Tuesday’s DHHS update.
There are 62 staff members infected, along with 37 residents, including three who have died.
The largest cluster is at Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc. with 18 staff members and eight residents, including one who has died.
Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation has nine staff and three residents. Trinity Elms Health & Rehab has 10 residents, including one who has died, and five staff members.
For the Triad and Northwest N.C., the largest current outbreak is at Mountain Vista Health Park in Denton with 41 residents, including three who have died, and 14 staff.
There’s also Penn Nursing Center in Rockingham with 29 staff and 24 patients, including six who have died.
Overall, there are 55 active clusters involving 178 residents, with 17 related deaths, and 211 staff members.
DHHS confirmed the cluster is over at The Ivy at Clemmons, where two residents and one staff member were infected.
336-727-7376