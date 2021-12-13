 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
N.C. surpasses 19,000 COVID-19 related deaths; Forsyth's daily case count remains elevated
0 Comments

N.C. surpasses 19,000 COVID-19 related deaths; Forsyth's daily case count remains elevated

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Deciding whether to gather for the holidays this year will depend on the safety precautions of each person and those around them. That's according to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in an interview with The Associated Press. "So much of this has to do with a person's willingness and wantingness to take any amount or some amount of risk. And some people are so risk averse and some people are very risk tolerant. I would really like to be in a place this year where we weren't last year and say, 'We are able to gather safely.' There are many things that I think we can do to bolster our ability to gather safely and that is really getting vaccinated, getting boosted. For those who are going to visit, getting vaccinated, getting boosted, and then really talking about what other people are doing, who you're going to gather with. Do they practice similar prevention measures than you do?" Walensky says it depends on the person. "But we have, we have guardrails there, right? We we know that if you're going into a situation that is that is, you know, unvaccinated and vaccinated mix -- people have been more cavalier about prevention measures, that you're putting yourself at risk. And so many people gather with people who are sort of like-minded with them. But, but really to try and make that assessment, to make sure the holidays are safe, I think that's an important thing to do," she said.

North Carolina surpassed another somber COVID-19 milestone over the weekend of more than 19,000 residents have died from a related illness since mid-March 2020.

Meanwhile, Forsyth County's daily case count remained at an elevated level, but with no additional related deaths.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that Forsyth had 335 new COVID-19 cases between noon Friday and noon Monday. That includes 80 reported for Sunday.

Forsyth has had a total of 55,718 cases of COVID-19 and 592 related deaths during the pandemic.

So far this year, the county has had 367 COVID-related deaths, compared with 225 in 2020.

Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths locally and statewide have been among unvaccinated people, hospital officials say. There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.

Forsyth’s number of new cases has ranged in recent weeks from 40 a day to a nine-week high of 169 reported Dec. 2.

With Monday’s report, Forsyth is at an average of 31.6 cases per 100,000 people over the most recent 14-day period, while Guilford is at 24.6 per 100,000.

Over the past seven days, Forsyth is at an average of 30.1 cases per 100,000 people, while Guilford is at 22.7 per 100,000.

Forsyth’s positive test rate has averaged 8.8% over the past two weeks. That’s up from 5.1% on Nov. 15.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday that the latest uptick is related to Thanksgiving-related holiday gatherings and travel.

“Our travel during this past Thanksgiving was the highest it’s been since the pandemic, and actually about back to pre-pandemic (passenger) loads for the airlines,” Ohl said.

“People getting together, people getting exposed and the virus transmits.”

Statewide update

DHHS reported 2,168 cases Monday, compared with 3,009 Sunday, 3,776 for Saturday and 3,606 Friday.

The last time the daily case count was higher than Friday’s total was 4,236 on Oct. 9.

By comparison, the state’s Nov. 27 new case count of 1,068 was the lowest since July 16.

Statewide, there were 34 COVID-related deaths reported between noon Friday and noon Monday.

Across North Carolina, there have been 1.57 million COVID-19 cases and 19,010 deaths since the pandemic began.

DHHS listed 1,550 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide on Monday. The 1,580 hospitalized patients listed for Saturday was the highest since 1,618 on Oct. 22.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 466 COVID-19 patients, up 13 from Friday. The Triad remains with the highest regional count in the state.

Ohl said that while paying attention to omicron is appropriate, “we still haven’t gotten through delta and we’re seeing roughly a 40% increase in hospitalizations” over the past week with “almost all being unvaccinated people — no different than it was in August and September.”

“It’s really unfortunate because each of those hospitalizations is a preventable occurrence by vaccine.”

The statewide positive test rate was 8.6% on Friday, up from 7.4 on Friday.

The rate was as low as 3.9% as recently as Nov. 4.

Boosters, vaccinations

As of noon Monday, 1.95 million COVID-19 booster doses have been given in N.C. since Aug. 13.

DHHS said 69% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or 5.63 million with the two-dose regimen and 462,061 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As of noon Monday, 223,650 Forsyth residents — or 59% of all residents — were fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford County was 58% fully vaccinated, Durham County 68%, Wake County 70% and Mecklenburg County 60%.

Richard Craver: 6 stories that defined 2021

COVID-19 and politics, whether local, state or national, spilled over from 2020 to saturate much of how 2021 has been defined.

The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump led to an intriguing split vote of North Carolina's two Republican U.S. senators on whether to convict.

The arrival of the one-year anniversary of the pandemic proved to stir an array of emotions as local residents tried to process everything that’s happened by mid-March 2020 ... and continues to date.

The socioeconomic spillover from COVID-19 persuaded two Winston-Salem nondenominational churches to chose transformation over construction for their new worship centers.

Politics seeped into how high school sports are overseen with a Republican-sponsored bill that threatened the existence of the N.C. High School Athletic Association. The spark behind House Bill 91 appears to have been a slow burn of nearly two years between a GOP senator and NCHSAA leaders.

An often overlooked factor in the worker-shortage discussion is that the pandemic has led more North Carolinians to retire early, or to finally follow through on delayed retirement plans dating back potentially to the Great Recession.

Finally, Truist Financial Corp. Kelly King retired as chief executive by reflecting on a career — and life — path that represented his Christian faith, a hard-driven work ethic, a belief in giving back and discovering and acting on a purpose forged during a spiritual awakening.

Those are major reasons why King, who could spend his retirement days anywhere, is coming back to Winston-Salem. There’s some unfinished business to accomplish here.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Want a vaccination, test?

Forsyth County Department of Public Health is offering COVID-19 vaccinations for those ages 5 and older are offered at 799 N. Highland Ave.

To schedule an appointment for a vaccine, go to Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or call (336) 582-0800. Walk-ins are accepted.

There are appointments for youths available Saturday at Gibson and Konnoak elementary schools, as well as on Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 at the health department.

Novant Health Inc.'s Hanes Mall clinic is offering vaccination appointments through MyChart. Times are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays. The vaccination clinic will be closed Dec. 23.

The Hanes Mall testing site is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has set up a family vaccination site at St. Peter's Church and World Outreach Center, 3683 Old Lexington Road in Winston Salem.

Vaccination hours are 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Appointments can be made at https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. For more information, call (888) 675-4567.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center offers 24/7 video visits or by calling (844) 938-3533. A health care provider will direct them to the appropriate location, or order a COVID test for the site outside Brenner Children’s emergency department.

There is no age limit at the Brenner Children’s drive-up site for tests ordered through Immediate Virtual Care.

StarMed offers testing and booster shots at Union Baptist Church, 1200 Trade St. NW in Winston-Salem, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays thru Saturdays.

Booster shots: Booster shots are available for anyone ages 16 and over six months after their second Moderna or Pfizer at multiple healthcare and retail pharmacy sites.

Eligibility for a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson comes if it’s been two months since their single dose of that vaccine.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Boy charged in school deaths to stay in adult jail

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Suit: Deputy held loaded gun to head of 14-year-old boy during 1971 sex assault at Children's Home in Winston-Salem
Crime

Suit: Deputy held loaded gun to head of 14-year-old boy during 1971 sex assault at Children's Home in Winston-Salem

Robert Jenkins, a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy who worked as a house parent at the Children's Home in the 1970s, is accused of holding a gun to a 14-year-old boy's head and sexually assaulting him. The boy jumped out of a window and escaped but Jenkins in the days after the alleged assault harassed the boy and fired his gun on the boy in two separate incident. Both times, Jenkins missed, the lawsuit said. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert