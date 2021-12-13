N.C. surpasses 19,000 COVID-19 related deaths; Forsyth's daily case count remains elevated

North Carolina surpassed another somber COVID-19 milestone over the weekend of more than 19,000 residents have died from a related illness since mid-March 2020.

Meanwhile, Forsyth County's daily case count remained at an elevated level, but with no additional related deaths.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that Forsyth had 335 new COVID-19 cases between noon Friday and noon Monday. That includes 80 reported for Sunday.

Forsyth has had a total of 55,718 cases of COVID-19 and 592 related deaths during the pandemic.

So far this year, the county has had 367 COVID-related deaths, compared with 225 in 2020.

Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths locally and statewide have been among unvaccinated people, hospital officials say. There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.

Forsyth’s number of new cases has ranged in recent weeks from 40 a day to a nine-week high of 169 reported Dec. 2.