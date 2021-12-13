N.C. surpasses 19,000 COVID-19 related deaths; Forsyth's daily case count remains elevated

North Carolina surpassed another somber COVID-19 milestone over the weekend of more than 19,000 residents have died from a related illness since mid-March 2020.
Meanwhile, Forsyth County's daily case count remained at an elevated level, but with no additional related deaths.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that Forsyth had 335 new COVID-19 cases between noon Friday and noon Monday. That includes 80 reported for Sunday.
Forsyth has had a total of 55,718 cases of COVID-19 and 592 related deaths during the pandemic.
So far this year, the county has had 367 COVID-related deaths, compared with 225 in 2020.
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths locally and statewide have been among unvaccinated people, hospital officials say. There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
Forsyth’s number of new cases has ranged in recent weeks from 40 a day to a nine-week high of 169 reported Dec. 2.
With Monday’s report, Forsyth is at an average of 31.6 cases per 100,000 people over the most recent 14-day period, while Guilford is at 24.6 per 100,000.
Over the past seven days, Forsyth is at an average of 30.1 cases per 100,000 people, while Guilford is at 22.7 per 100,000.
Forsyth’s positive test rate has averaged 8.8% over the past two weeks. That’s up from 5.1% on Nov. 15.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday that the latest uptick is related to Thanksgiving-related holiday gatherings and travel.
“Our travel during this past Thanksgiving was the highest it’s been since the pandemic, and actually about back to pre-pandemic (passenger) loads for the airlines,” Ohl said.
“People getting together, people getting exposed and the virus transmits.”
Statewide update
DHHS reported 2,168 cases Monday, compared with 3,009 Sunday, 3,776 for Saturday and 3,606 Friday.
The last time the daily case count was higher than Friday’s total was 4,236 on Oct. 9.
By comparison, the state’s Nov. 27 new case count of 1,068 was the lowest since July 16.
Statewide, there were 34 COVID-related deaths reported between noon Friday and noon Monday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.57 million COVID-19 cases and 19,010 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 1,550 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide on Monday. The 1,580 hospitalized patients listed for Saturday was the highest since 1,618 on Oct. 22.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 466 COVID-19 patients, up 13 from Friday. The Triad remains with the highest regional count in the state.
Ohl said that while paying attention to omicron is appropriate, “we still haven’t gotten through delta and we’re seeing roughly a 40% increase in hospitalizations” over the past week with “almost all being unvaccinated people — no different than it was in August and September.”
“It’s really unfortunate because each of those hospitalizations is a preventable occurrence by vaccine.”
The statewide positive test rate was 8.6% on Friday, up from 7.4 on Friday.
The rate was as low as 3.9% as recently as Nov. 4.
Boosters, vaccinations
As of noon Monday, 1.95 million COVID-19 booster doses have been given in N.C. since Aug. 13.
DHHS said 69% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or 5.63 million with the two-dose regimen and 462,061 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of noon Monday, 223,650 Forsyth residents — or 59% of all residents — were fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford County was 58% fully vaccinated, Durham County 68%, Wake County 70% and Mecklenburg County 60%.
Richard Craver: 6 stories that defined 2021
COVID-19 and politics, whether local, state or national, spilled over from 2020 to saturate much of how 2021 has been defined.
The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump led to an intriguing split vote of North Carolina's two Republican U.S. senators on whether to convict.
The arrival of the one-year anniversary of the pandemic proved to stir an array of emotions as local residents tried to process everything that’s happened by mid-March 2020 ... and continues to date.
The socioeconomic spillover from COVID-19 persuaded two Winston-Salem nondenominational churches to chose transformation over construction for their new worship centers.
Politics seeped into how high school sports are overseen with a Republican-sponsored bill that threatened the existence of the N.C. High School Athletic Association. The spark behind House Bill 91 appears to have been a slow burn of nearly two years between a GOP senator and NCHSAA leaders.
An often overlooked factor in the worker-shortage discussion is that the pandemic has led more North Carolinians to retire early, or to finally follow through on delayed retirement plans dating back potentially to the Great Recession.
Finally, Truist Financial Corp. Kelly King retired as chief executive by reflecting on a career — and life — path that represented his Christian faith, a hard-driven work ethic, a belief in giving back and discovering and acting on a purpose forged during a spiritual awakening.
Those are major reasons why King, who could spend his retirement days anywhere, is coming back to Winston-Salem. There’s some unfinished business to accomplish here.
The decision on whether to convict a twice-impeached former President Donald Trump split North Carolina's two U.S. senators.
The one year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic stirred an array of emotions as people tried to process everything that happened over the pa…
Mindful of the need to be faithful stewards of offerings and donations, two Winston-Salem nondenominational churches chose transformation over…
Legislative effort to dissolve N.C. High School Athletic Association has been brewing for nearly two years
The Republican-sponsored bill that threatened the existence of the N.C. High School Athletic Association seemed to come from way beyond left field.
An often overlooked factor in the worker-shortage discussion, one with significant socioeconomic implications, could be that the pandemic has …
When Kelly King began working for BB&T Corp. in 1972, his career aspiration was working as a branch manager near his eastern North Carolin…
336-727-7376