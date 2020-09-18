N.C. surpasses 190,000 COVID-19 cases, 3,200 virus deaths

North Carolina has surpassed the 190,000 mark for confirmed COVID-19 cases, as well as the 3,200 level for coronavirus-related deaths.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday the state had 1,443 cases Thursday for an overall total of 191,019.
The state's death total increased by 27 to 3,207.
Forsyth County reported 40 new COVID-19 cases Friday with no additional deaths. Forsyth is at 6,747 cases and 94 deaths since mid-March.
The latest Forsyth Department of Public Health surveillance report, released Tuesday, found that 66, or 72%, of the county's COVID-19 related deaths have been among people 65 or older.
By the numbers
Total COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth since reporting began in mid-March: 94. There have been 18 virus-related deaths in Forsyth during September, about 19% of the county total.
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 12:30 p.m. Friday: 6,147 (about 91%).
Active Forsyth County cases as of 12:30 p.m. Friday: 506.
There have been at least 29,782 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region, representing 15.6% of statewide cases. There have been 485 reported deaths, representing 15.1% of statewide total.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of 4 p.m. Monday: 167,257 (about 90%). DHHS typically updates statewide recovery totals on Mondays.
Number of N.C. COVID-19 patients reported hospitalized on Friday: 904, up 10 Thursday's report.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region: 181, third highest of any region in the state.
The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
DHHS said 94% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data Friday by the daily 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region for COVID-19 data had a 96% reporting rate.
Daily N.C. tests reported Friday (subject to change): 25,978. Overall total is 2.75 million.
Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results, as reported Wednesday (latest day available): 5.1% out of 28,376 tests.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as reported Wednesday (latest day available): 3.5% out of about 1,100 tests.
All daily cases reported for Forsyth by DHHS are presumed to be county residents. Some numbers may be transferred to another county's tally if individuals are later found to reside elsewhere.
