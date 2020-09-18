N.C. surpasses 190,000 COVID-19 cases, 3,200 virus deaths

North Carolina has surpassed the 190,000 mark for confirmed COVID-19 cases, as well as the 3,200 level for coronavirus-related deaths.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday the state had 1,443 cases Thursday for an overall total of 191,019.

The state's death total increased by 27 to 3,207.

Forsyth County reported 40 new COVID-19 cases Friday with no additional deaths. Forsyth is at 6,747 cases and 94 deaths since mid-March.

The latest Forsyth Department of Public Health surveillance report, released Tuesday, found that 66, or 72%, of the county's COVID-19 related deaths have been among people 65 or older.

By the numbers

Total COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth since reporting began in mid-March: 94. There have been 18 virus-related deaths in Forsyth during September, about 19% of the county total.

Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 12:30 p.m. Friday: 6,147 (about 91%).

Active Forsyth County cases as of 12:30 p.m. Friday: 506.