N.C. surpasses 3,500 COVID-19 related deaths, 210,000 positive cases

North Carolina has moved past the 3,500 mark in COVID-19 related deaths and has recorded more than 210,000 cases, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.
There were an additional 38 deaths for an overall total of 3,532 since mid-March. The case count was up 1,495 for an overall total of 210,632.
Meanwhile, Forsyth County added 30 new cases but no additional deaths. The county's death count of 103 includes 27 during September.
Wednesday's report comes as Gov. Roy Cooper said North Carolina will move into a limited Phase 3 reopening at 5 p.m. Friday.
Executive Order No. 169 allows bars and nightclubs to reopen outdoors at 30% customer capacity, or with up to 100 patrons. Those without a stated outdoor occupancy will be limited to seven patrons per 1,000 square feet.
However, Cooper chose to keep in place an 11 p.m. curfew on alcoholic drinks served by restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. that curfew will last through at least Oct. 23.
The Phase 3 reopening will affect amusement parks' outdoor facilities, movie theaters, meeting places and outdoor entertainment venues with fewer than 10,000 seats.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Hospitalizations statewide were at 956 after increasing by six from Tuesday.
Support Local Journalism
The state's positive test rate was at 6.5%, up for the fourth consecutive day and at its highest level since Sept. 8. The positive rate has been as low as 4.6% as recently as Sept. 18 and Sept. 24.
Latest COVID numbers
All daily cases reported for Forsyth by DHHS are presumed to be county residents. Some numbers may be transferred to another county's tally if individuals are later found to reside elsewhere.
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the latest available count: 6,515, about 91.8%
Active Forsyth County cases reported as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday: 479.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as reported Saturday (latest day available): 2.7% out of about 900 tests.
Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results, as reported Monday (latest day available): 6.5% out of 13,085 tests.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region: 212, tied for second highest of any region in the state.
The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
DHHS said 97% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data Wednesday by the daily 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region had a 100% reporting rate.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of 4 p.m. Monday: 184,422 (about 88.5%). DHHS typically updates statewide recovery totals on Monday afternoons.
Daily N.C. tests reported Wednesday (subject to change): 13,225. Overall total is at 3.03 million.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.