N.C. surpasses 3,500 COVID-19 related deaths, 210,000 positive cases

North Carolina has moved past the 3,500 mark in COVID-19 related deaths and has recorded more than 210,000 cases, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.

There were an additional 38 deaths for an overall total of 3,532 since mid-March. The case count was up 1,495 for an overall total of 210,632.

Meanwhile, Forsyth County added 30 new cases but no additional deaths. The county's death count of 103 includes 27 during September.

Wednesday's report comes as Gov. Roy Cooper said North Carolina will move into a limited Phase 3 reopening at 5 p.m. Friday.

Executive Order No. 169 allows bars and nightclubs to reopen outdoors at 30% customer capacity, or with up to 100 patrons. Those without a stated outdoor occupancy will be limited to seven patrons per 1,000 square feet.

However, Cooper chose to keep in place an 11 p.m. curfew on alcoholic drinks served by restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. that curfew will last through at least Oct. 23.

The Phase 3 reopening will affect amusement parks' outdoor facilities, movie theaters, meeting places and outdoor entertainment venues with fewer than 10,000 seats.