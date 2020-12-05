N.C. surpasses 6,000 daily COVID-19 cases; 268 more cases reported in Forsyth County

North Carolina continued Saturday its grim recent pattern of reaching daily COVID-19 pandemic highs, this time for cases and hospitalizations.
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,018 new cases, shattering the previous daily high of 5,637 cases reported Thursday.
On Thursday, state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen called surpassing 5,000 daily cases "a devastating milestone.”
On Saturday, Cohen posted a lengthy statement on DHHS' COVID-19 dashboard in which she said that going from 5,000 to 6,000 daily cases in a week "is very worrisome."
DHHS reported Forsyth County had 268 cases, which tied for the second highest daily count for the pandemic. The Friday report had a record 288 new cases for the county.
Forsyth's overall case total is at 14,448, which includes 1,027 so far in December. The last time Forsyth's daily case count was below 100 was Nov. 16 with 76.
DHHS also reported two additional coronavirus-related deaths in Forsyth for an overall total of 171. DHHS reported 49 additional deaths statewide for an overall total of 5,516.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said Thursday that "the cases locally are stabilizing, but at a level which is way too high."
For the eighth consecutive day, North Carolina had a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, this time 2,171 as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday. That is 14 more than the previous high of 2,157 reported Friday.
The 17-county Triad region had a record 622 581 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, up 41 from the previous high of 581 reported Friday. The region has had the highest regional hospitalization count each day since Oct. 28.
The statewide positive test rate was at 10.7% in Saturday's report, just down from 11.2% reported Friday and the record-high 11.4% reported Wednesday.
The percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results was at a record high of 10.8% out of about 1,450 tests on Thursday — the latest day for which data is available. The previous high for Forsyth was 10.4% out of about 1,550 tests on Wednesday.
"We are seeing our highest rates of tests that come back positive despite the fact we are doing a lot of testing," Cohen said in her statement.
"This indicates we have even more viral spread across our state right now. I am asking each North Carolinian to take personal responsibility for their actions and slowing the spread of this virus.
"We are looking at what further actions we can take as a state to protect North Carolinians and save lives," she said.
What's next?
The continuing surge in the primary COVID-19 metrics comes as Gov. Roy Cooper's latest pandemic executive order expires at 5 p.m. Friday.
There has been expectation among public-health, economic and political scientists that Cooper and his administration will have to reinstate socioeconomic restrictions loosened in Phase 2.5 on Sept. 4 and Phase Three on Oct. 2.
Cooper continued to stress Tuesday that "all options are on the table" if the COVID-19 metrics continue moving in the wrong direction.
It's been clear that Cooper and Cohen have been reluctant to take those steps, citing North Carolinians' fatigue with current restrictions that include the statewide mask mandate that Cooper tightened in November.
Yet, public-health officials said those steps could prove necessary ahead of the Christmas and New Year's Day holiday periods to try to limit the community spread in the current COVID-19 wave.
Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in N.C, the total statewide case count has more than doubled, up 121% from 175,815 to 388,552 as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 90.9% from 2,889 to 5,516.
Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, allowing bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, the total case count is up 81% from 214,684 to 388,552. The death toll is up 52.9% from 3,608 to 5,516.
As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, the total number of Forsyth residents considered recovered is at 82.2%, or 11,670 out of 14,180. Active Forsyth cases were at a record 2,341.
The total N.C. residents considered recovered as of Monday (the latest available) was at 315,979, or 86.7%.
Cohen has recommended that anyone who attended a Thanksgiving holiday gathering outside their immediate household should get a COVID-19 test.
The three health-care systems — Cone Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist — expect to receive their first vaccine supply the week of Dec. 14.
The state's strategy for COVID-19 vaccine distribution calls for the first doses to go to health-care providers and emergency responders who are at high risk for exposure, those who are vital to the initial COVID vaccine administration efforts, and staff in long-term care facilities.
DHHS estimated that up to 951,000 individuals could receive vaccine doses in Phase One.
Cohen said N.C. is expected to initially receive about 85,000 doses with weekly allocations after that. Those initial doses are likely to be the Pfizer vaccine. Individuals will be required to receive two doses.
"We do not know at what level and how many doses the weekly allocations will be, so it is hard for us to pinpoint exactly when we will be able to expand beyond our health care workers," Cohen said.
