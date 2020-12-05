N.C. surpasses 6,000 daily COVID-19 cases; 268 more cases reported in Forsyth County

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said Thursday that "the cases locally are stabilizing, but at a level which is way too high."

For the eighth consecutive day, North Carolina had a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, this time 2,171 as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday. That is 14 more than the previous high of 2,157 reported Friday.

The 17-county Triad region had a record 622 581 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, up 41 from the previous high of 581 reported Friday. The region has had the highest regional hospitalization count each day since Oct. 28.

The statewide positive test rate was at 10.7% in Saturday's report, just down from 11.2% reported Friday and the record-high 11.4% reported Wednesday.

The percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results was at a record high of 10.8% out of about 1,450 tests on Thursday — the latest day for which data is available. The previous high for Forsyth was 10.4% out of about 1,550 tests on Wednesday.

"We are seeing our highest rates of tests that come back positive despite the fact we are doing a lot of testing," Cohen said in her statement.