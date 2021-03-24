N.C. surpasses 900,000 COVID-19 cases as key metrics on modest upswing

North Carolina crossed the 900,000 threshold for COVID-19 cases with some key metrics continuing on a slight upward trend following the recent easing of some social distancing restrictions.

Meanwhile, Forsyth County has exceeded 33,000 cases for the pandemic with no additional deaths for the 13th consecutive report.

With some Forsyth COVID-19 metrics at nearly seven-month lows, local infectious disease experts are expressing more confidence that community spread is fading.

However, the officials cautioned that the progress could be fleeting if most people fail to continue to adhere to the statewide mask mandate and the other preventative measures in public gatherings.

“We still are telling people to keep following the 3 Ws as we go into this season with more events where people gather — spring break, Easter, Memorial Day — so we still have to be vigilant there,” said Joshua Swift, the county’s health director.

“We keep pushing to get the vaccine out and take those precautions to stop the spread.”

Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health, said that “even as overall hospitalizations and deaths remain down, we have seen a slight uptick in percentage of tests that are positive in our system.”