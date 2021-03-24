N.C. surpasses 900,000 COVID-19 cases as key metrics on modest upswing

North Carolina crossed the 900,000 threshold for COVID-19 cases with some key metrics continuing on a slight upward trend following the recent easing of some social distancing restrictions.
Meanwhile, Forsyth County has exceeded 33,000 cases for the pandemic with no additional deaths for the 13th consecutive report.
With some Forsyth COVID-19 metrics at nearly seven-month lows, local infectious disease experts are expressing more confidence that community spread is fading.
However, the officials cautioned that the progress could be fleeting if most people fail to continue to adhere to the statewide mask mandate and the other preventative measures in public gatherings.
“We still are telling people to keep following the 3 Ws as we go into this season with more events where people gather — spring break, Easter, Memorial Day — so we still have to be vigilant there,” said Joshua Swift, the county’s health director.
“We keep pushing to get the vaccine out and take those precautions to stop the spread.”
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health, said that “even as overall hospitalizations and deaths remain down, we have seen a slight uptick in percentage of tests that are positive in our system.”
“We’re seeing the impact of relaxed guidelines and mindsets with the reopening. We have to remember we’re not quite done with all of this yet.”
Forsyth update
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that Forsyth had 51 new cases, compared 30 reported Tuesday, 29 on Monday and 54 on Sunday.
Still, the county’s new daily cases have remained below 100 for 23 consecutive days.
After 65 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Forsyth for February, there have been 12 so far in March, with none over the past 13 days.
Altogether, there have been 357 COVID-19 related deaths and 33,038 cases of the virus in the county.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
DHHS is halting providing COVID-19 updates on Saturdays, beginning this weekend.
As of March 13, there were 31,253 county residents considered recovered from the coronavirus, or 96.1% of the 32,522 cases at that time.
DHHS said, as of Monday, 864,755 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 96.3% of the 898,102 cases at that time.
Surveillance
The latest weekly details from the Forsyth Department of Public Health, released Wednesday, tracked the 357 deaths in the county as of March 20.
At that time, there were 192 males and 165 females who had died from COVID-19 related illnesses.
A total of 105 of those individuals were 85 to 94 years.
Another 97 were 75 to 84 years old.
Among ages 65 to 74, there were 68 deaths.
Forty-seven deaths occurred among residents 55 to 64 years old.
Twenty individuals were 95 and older.
Fifteen deaths were among residents who were 45 to 54.
Three were 35 to 44 years old.
Two were 25 to 34 years old.
The count includes 222 white, 96 Black, 25 Hispanic and three Asian residents. Eleven people were of unknown race or ethnicity.
As of March 20, there were 31,701 county residents considered as recovered from the coronavirus, or 96.4% of the 32,874 cases at that time.
DHHS said, as of March 15, 852,732 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 96.2% of the 886,218 cases at that time.
Statewide
DHHS reported 2,098 new cases statewide Wednesday, compared with 1,062 on Tuesday, 1,248 on Monday and 1,591 on Sunday.
The statewide total is 901,262.
There were 40 COVID-19 related deaths reported statewide for a total of 11,894.
The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations statewide was at 981, up 25 from Tuesday.
Monday’s count of 923 is the lowest daily hospitalization count statewide since Oct. 6. The daily count has been below 1,000 for eight consecutive days.
The 17-county Triad region reported 205 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 20 weeks.
The positive test rate statewide was at 6.1% based on 23,332 tests conducted Monday. The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9, which was at the lowest since May.
The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 3.1% out of about 550 tests conducted Monday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Vaccinations
As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, at least 137,334 vaccinations had been administered in Forsyth, with 81,194 adults receiving the first dose, or about 21.2% of county residents, and 56,140 receiving both doses, or 14.7% of the county’s population.
Three providers in Forsyth — Wake Forest Baptist Health, Forsyth health department and Novant Health Inc. — are working together to distribute vaccines.
Swift said the department received a doubling of Pfizer doses this week from 1,500 to 3,000, along with 600 doses coming from the hub-and-spoke community vaccination program centered at Greensboro’s Four Seasons Mall.
Swift projects getting the next allotment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in early April.
DHHS has said individuals are not required to get the vaccine in their home county or in North Carolina.
Statewide, 4.21 million doses of vaccine have been administered in North Carolina — about 3.6 million by medical providers and 582,491 through the federal pharmacy program that includes in-store vaccination and in long-term care centers.
DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at 2.64 million and 1.46 million, respectively, as of Tuesday. There also have been 110,856 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.
About 32.2% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 19.1% both doses.
