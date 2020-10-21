N.C. surpasses two somber COVID-19 thresholds in 250,000 cases, 4,000 deaths

The statewide COVID-19 surge cleared two somber thresholds Wednesday with more than 250,000 cases and more than 4,000 virus-related deaths.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,842 new cases for an overall total of 250,932.

There were 40 deaths reported for a total of 4,032.

For Forsyth County, DHHS reported 63 new cases for an overall total of 8,264. The death toll was unchanged at 114.

The daily count was down from 82 cases on Saturday and 81 each on Friday and Thursday.

Gov. Roy Cooper's administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.

Perhaps the most concerning of the statewide trends is the fluctuating positive test rate, which has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4.

There was a 7.4% positive rate out of Monday's 22,743 tests in North Carolina.