N.C. surpasses two somber COVID-19 thresholds in 250,000 cases, 4,000 deaths

The statewide COVID-19 surge cleared two somber thresholds Wednesday with more than 250,000 cases and more than 4,000 virus-related deaths.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,842 new cases for an overall total of 250,932.
There were 40 deaths reported for a total of 4,032.
For Forsyth County, DHHS reported 63 new cases for an overall total of 8,264. The death toll was unchanged at 114.
The daily count was down from 82 cases on Saturday and 81 each on Friday and Thursday.
Gov. Roy Cooper's administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Perhaps the most concerning of the statewide trends is the fluctuating positive test rate, which has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4.
There was a 7.4% positive rate out of Monday's 22,743 tests in North Carolina.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary. has said she prefers a 5% positive test rate when evaluating whether to ease COVID-19 restrictions.
The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 1,219 as of 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, up 16 from Tuesday. The pandemic high has been 1,279 on July 22.
Both Gov. Roy Cooper and Cohen said last week that many key COVID-19 metrics in the state are “going in the wrong direction.”
Cooper will hold a COVID-19 update press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Cooper's executive order on Phase Three restrictions is set to expire at 5 p.m. Friday.
Cooper cautioned that the combination of the pandemic, the arrival of the 2020-21 flu season, and lax adhering to social distancing guidelines could push the metrics high enough to force his hand in terms of reinstating some socioeconomic restrictions on the economy.
Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in North Carolina, the total case count has jumped 42.7% from 175,815 to 250,932 as of 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the death toll has increased 39.5% from 2,889 to 4,032.
Forsyth updates
The Forsyth Department of Public Health has been providing on Tuesdays more surveillance details on the county's COVID-19-related cases and deaths.
Overall total of cases by age group (as of Saturday):
* 1,618 for ages 15 to 24.
* 1,391 for ages 25 to 34.
* 1,348 for ages 35 to 44
* 1,162 for ages 45 to 54
* 883 for ages 65 and older.
* 830 for ages 55 to 64.
* 670 for ages 14 and under.
Overall cases by race (as of Saturday): 3,214 Hispanic residents; 2,287 White residents; 1,308 Black residents; 922 with race not listed by healthcare provider; and 172 Asian residents.
Overall total of 111 deaths by age group (as of Saturday):
* 82 for ages 65 and older.
* 20 for ages 55 to 64.
* Six for ages 45 to 54.
* Two for ages 25 to 34.
* One for ages 35 to 44.
Overall deaths by race (as of Saturday): 56 white residents; 35 Black residents; 19 Hispanic residents; and one Asian resident.
Latest numbers
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 1:15 p.m. Wednesday: 7,224 out of 8,201, or about 87.4%.
Active Forsyth County cases reported as of 1:15 p.m. Wednesday: 926.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as of Tuesday (latest day available): 4.9% out of about 600 tests. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past three weeks.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of 4 p.m. Monday (latest day available): 218,541, or 88.4%.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Tuesday: 264, second highest of any region in the state. The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
DHHS said 97% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data Wednesday by the daily 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region had a 100% reporting rate.
DHHS reported there were 16,150 tests statewide Tuesday, raising the overall total to 3.68 million.
