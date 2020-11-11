N.C. tops 300,000 COVID-19 cases. 140 new cases reported in Forsyth County

North Carolina reported new cases of 3,119 COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing the statewide total past 300,000, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday.
The overall case count is at 300,561.
The daily count was a record high, topping a previous daily high was set Friday with 2,908.
Since Oct. 15, 12 daily statewide counts have surpassed 2,500 COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, 140 new cases were reported for Forsyth County for an overall total of 10,296. No additional deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 137.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
“This is not the milestone we want to be hitting, particularly as we head into holidays where people want to come together," state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said Wednesday.
Saying Tuesday that statewide COVID-19 numbers “remain stubbornly high,” Gov. Roy Cooper extended Phase Three pandemic-related restrictions by three weeks, through at least Dec. 4.
Executive Order No. 176 reduces indoor mass-gathering capacity from 25 to 10 individuals, beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.
That order is aimed primarily at family and other social gatherings. It does not affect restaurants’ 50% indoor capacity limitations, outdoor bar capacity, religious worship services and other gatherings, or K-12 schools or universities.
“We’re on shaky ground on the way to Thanksgiving,” Cooper said Tuesday, stressing that social and family gatherings “are where we have seen many of the clusters.”
“Everything remains on the table” when it comes to tightening or easing restrictions, Cooper cautioned.
Cohen urged North Carolinians to continue to adhere to the 3 Ws — wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart and wash your hands often.
"We’ve had more time to learn about this devastating virus, and study after study shows that these three simple actions can help keep our family, friends and neighbors from getting sick," Cohen said.
Cohen said for those who do plan to travel to visit family over the Thanksgiving holiday period, "they should consider having a screening COVID-19 test three to four days ahead of time."
Wrong direction
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
All of those metrics continue to go in the wrong direction statewide.
There was a 7.9% positive rate out of Monday's 26,162 tests. That matched the recent high on Oct. 4.
By comparison, the positive rate has been recently as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24.
There were 38 coronavirus-related deaths reported Wednesday for an overall total of 4,698. A pandemic-high of 67 was reported Nov. 3.
The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 1,246 as of 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, up 16 from Tuesday. The daily high was 1,279 on July 22.
Forsyth experienced its largest daily count of COVID-19 related deaths with eight reported Tuesday by DHHS. The previous highest daily death counts in Forsyth were five each reported on June 4 and Sept. 15.
The 157 cases reported for Forsyth on Sunday were the second-highest daily count. Forsyth's record high case number was 162 on June 1.
Forsyth has experienced 17 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16.
