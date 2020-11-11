N.C. tops 300,000 COVID-19 cases. 140 new cases reported in Forsyth County

That order is aimed primarily at family and other social gatherings. It does not affect restaurants’ 50% indoor capacity limitations, outdoor bar capacity, religious worship services and other gatherings, or K-12 schools or universities.

“We’re on shaky ground on the way to Thanksgiving,” Cooper said Tuesday, stressing that social and family gatherings “are where we have seen many of the clusters.”

“Everything remains on the table” when it comes to tightening or easing restrictions, Cooper cautioned.

Cohen urged North Carolinians to continue to adhere to the 3 Ws — wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart and wash your hands often.

"We’ve had more time to learn about this devastating virus, and study after study shows that these three simple actions can help keep our family, friends and neighbors from getting sick," Cohen said.

Cohen said for those who do plan to travel to visit family over the Thanksgiving holiday period, "they should consider having a screening COVID-19 test three to four days ahead of time."

Wrong direction