N.C,. Triad still hitting record high COVID-19 hospitalizations. More than 7,000 have been vaccinated in Forsyth.

Priest said Novant hospitals, which increased hospital bed capacity by 60% since mid-March, can make room for still more patients.

"We are ready to activate additional surge planning scenarios from staffing and utilizing space on our campus if we need to," Priest said.

Priest cautioned, though, that "this is a critical time for our healthcare systems and our communities" as the potential Christmas and New Year's COVID-19 surge could linger another two weeks.

As hospitals and county health departments are ramping up their Phase 1A and Phase 1B vaccinations, Priest said it is "imperative that people understand that we're not out of the woods yet, with community spread at a record high."

"We knew that there was a general fatigue (about COVID-19) heading into the holidays, and that could lead people to not adhere very strictly to what has been suggested from public-health officials in social gatherings," Priest said.

"It's a frustrating thing for our healthcare providers and for the public.

"We're still in that wave now, and the peak is still to come over the next couple of weeks."

