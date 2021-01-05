N.C,. Triad still hitting record high COVID-19 hospitalizations. More than 7,000 have been vaccinated in Forsyth.

The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms set another record Tuesday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday there were 3,781 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide. That's up 146 from the previous high of 3,635 reported Monday.
Meanwhile, the statewide case total barreled over 575,000 with 5,285 new cases reported Tuesday.
The overall total is at 575,396 since mid-March. About 85% of North Carolinians, or 487,090, were considered recovered by DHHS as of 4 p.m. Monday.
Gov. Roy Cooper will hold his latest COVID-19 update press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The new case count was down from 6,487 reported Sunday and 9,356 on Saturday, as well as the record high of 9,527 reported Friday.
There were 55 COVID-19 related deaths reported statewide, raising the overall total to 6,996.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
The state and Forsyth County are in the midst of an expected surge in cases and hospitalizations stemming from holiday social gatherings. It typically takes between 7 to 10 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear.
The 17-county Triad region has a record 1,011 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday's report, up 37 from the previous high of 974 reported Monday.
The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past 11 weeks.
However, the Charlotte region is quickly catching up with 974 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
In response, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center are limiting the number of non-essential elective surgeries for adults. Novant said elective surgeries continue at Medical Park Hospital and its ambulatory surgical centers.
Cone is limiting similar non-essential elective surgeries requiring more than one overnight stay.
Statewide, 16.2% of the 37,584 tests conducted Sunday were positive. Saturday's 16.5% out of 44,888 tests was the highest the state has seen.
David Priest, an infectious disease expert at Novant, said Tuesday that one key area for concern is a 25% positive test rate in Novant's Triad and Charlotte markets over a seven-day rolling period.
DHHS reported a record 13% positivity rate for Forsyth out of 750 tests conducted Sunday.
"Our internal modeling suggests a continued high volume of hospitalized patients over the next 14 days, flattening somewhat in Winston-Salem and increasing in Charlotte," Priest said.
Novant had given the first Pfizer vaccine dose to 11,114 employees systemwide as of Tuesday. The system plans to administer the second dose to about 6,825 employees this week, as well as the first dose to another 3,900.
Forsyth metrics
Tuesday, DHHS reported 164 new cases in Forsyth, the third consecutive day that the case count has been in the 159 to 164 range.
That's compared with 352 cases on Friday. The highest daily total is 353 on Dec. 19. The overall Forsyth case total is 21,691.
There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth, leaving the total at 231.
As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the latest day available, 85.6% of Forsyth residents infected by COVID-19 had recovered, or 17,682 out of 20,643. There were 2,740 active cases in the county at the time.
DHHS says 7,045 individuals in Forsyth have been given their first vaccine dose and 16 have received both doses. Statewide, 109,799 individuals have received their first dose and 461 both doses.
The Pfizer vaccine requires a 21-day waiting period between first and second doses, while the Moderna vaccine requires 28 days.
Surge preparedness
Priest said Novant hospitals, which increased hospital bed capacity by 60% since mid-March, can make room for still more patients.
"We are ready to activate additional surge planning scenarios from staffing and utilizing space on our campus if we need to," Priest said.
Priest cautioned, though, that "this is a critical time for our healthcare systems and our communities" as the potential Christmas and New Year's COVID-19 surge could linger another two weeks.
As hospitals and county health departments are ramping up their Phase 1A and Phase 1B vaccinations, Priest said it is "imperative that people understand that we're not out of the woods yet, with community spread at a record high."
"We knew that there was a general fatigue (about COVID-19) heading into the holidays, and that could lead people to not adhere very strictly to what has been suggested from public-health officials in social gatherings," Priest said.
"It's a frustrating thing for our healthcare providers and for the public.
"We're still in that wave now, and the peak is still to come over the next couple of weeks."
