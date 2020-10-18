N.C. vaccine distribution plan puts emphasis on health care, essential workers

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Leaders from across sectors came together under tight timelines to collaboratively develop a vaccine plan that leads with equity and prioritizes building trust," Cohen said.

"We will continue to update this plan as we learn more from the science and data on vaccines and in response to the needs of North Carolinians."

DHHS said the first phase involves developing the distribution plan, which includes: "finalizing priority populations for vaccination based on risk of exposure and risk of morbidity and mortality from COVID-19 with input from the external advisory committee; designing a process to identify and enroll providers who are able to reach the priority populations."

The second phase represents the initial distribution of vaccine once doses are allocated to North Carolina with a "focus on the logistics required to receive and administer vaccines to prioritized populations." It is expected to cover between 1.18 and 1.5 million North Carolinians.

The third phase commences when larger amounts of vaccine are available. The focus at that time will be "on building capacity of providers to order vaccine based on local demand." It is expected to cover students and other workers and between 574,000 and 767,000 individuals overall.