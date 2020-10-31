Naming winners in this year’s elections could take longer because of absentee ballots

"The Republican Party feels very confident for most elections to have an announced winner on election night," he said. "Anything to the contrary goes against our country's tradition."

The county board of elections will meet at 2 p.m. on Election Day to tabulate the early-voting results along with whatever absentee, military and overseas ballots are in hand at that point.

Those numbers will be released after the polls close at 7:30 p.m., but it is also true that anyone in line at the polling place when 7:30 rolls around will be able to vote. That won't delay the release of the early voting/absentee totals, Tsujii said.

When the Election Day numbers do start coming in, Bitzer said he will be looking to see whether urban counties go more strongly Democratic, and how the vote breaks down in suburban counties such as Davidson and Davie counties.

If those suburban counties are not 2-to1 or 60-40 Republican, Bitzer said, it could be a long night for the GOP.

Although no one can predict when the results are going to be known here, Tsujii said he has new voting machines that are working well and a staff that has done a good job processing absentee ballots.

"This is a totally different ball game, in terms of absentee-by-mail voters," Tsujii said. "We have never experienced having 66,000 requests. We have never experienced having more than 35,000 absentee ballots returned, with early voting and Election Day to go. This is new territory for us."

