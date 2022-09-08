NASCAR embraces its roots with North Wilkesboro homecoming. What happens after the All-Star Race remains to be seen.

RALEIGH — That didn’t take long.

Barely a month after COVID relief money paved the way for a return of racing to the North Wilkesboro Speedway, Gov. Roy Cooper and NASCAR officials confirmed Thursday morning that the circuit’s 2023 Cup All-Star race will be held at the track May 21.

“It’s a big deal for our economy, our history and our culture,” said Gov. Roy Cooper at a news conference held on the steps at the N.C. Museum of History. “It’s almost beyond comprehension.”

By the time Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief operating officer, made the official announcement, word about the return of big-time stock car racing to North Wilkesboro had circulated widely for more than 12 hours.

“It’s been a tough secret to keep,” Cooper said when asked how long he’d known.

As told by various parties involved with the decision, the wheels have been turning since early August when the XR Series Racing Revival took to the asphalt for a series of races in North Wilkesboro.

A crowd estimated at 10,000 for a weeknight race featuring Dale Earnhardt Jr. confirmed for decision-makers that bringing the All-Star race to the birthplace of stock car racing was not just possible — it was nearly necessary as NASCAR prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

“We are embracing our roots while following the path to our future … candidly we’ve lost our way a little bit,” O’Donnell said.

Longtime fans of NASCAR — and the North Wilkesboro Speedway in particular — can cite that part of history from memory.

NASCAR and track owners, during a headlong rush to expand racing’s footprint in the 1990s, moved races from towns such as North Wilkesboro and Rockingham to bigger markets elsewhere in the country.

Indeed, the last checkered flag on a big-time NASCAR race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway came in 1996 — an eon to local fans who religiously made the trek up U.S. 421 twice a year.

“Is this a happy day or what?” said Ronald Queen, the operations manager at North Wilkesboro, whose family has cared for the track almost since it was carved out of the rolling hills in the 1940s. “You’d hear rumblings and rumors while you took walks around (the track) so we had a pretty good idea it could happen.”

The return of NASCAR to what Dale Earnhardt Jr. called the home of racing has felt inevitable since Cooper shrewdly proposed directing more than $45 million of North Carolina’s $5.7 billion share of pandemic relief funds toward tracks in the Tarheel state.

Some $30 million went to the big tracks: North Wilkesboro, the Rockingham Speedway in Richmond County and the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Another 15 local tracks and drag strips received smaller grants totaling another $15.8 million.

“I’m a Republican, and I caught some flak from some of my colleagues for supporting it so quickly,” said Eddie Settle, a former chairman of the Wilkes County Board of Commissioners recently elected to the state Senate. “But this is about economic development.

“Why shouldn’t Wilkes County and all of western North Carolina, for that matter, get a share?”

That initial $18 million investment — and $2 million in matching funds from local governments — will be boosted by an additional $4 million that legislative leaders have agreed in principle to provide in the 2023 budget to get the North Wilkesboro Speedway ready in time for the All-Star race.

“We’re rolling the dice a little bit,” Cooper said. “But it's important to come back to our roots.”

Indeed, the size of the challenges ahead was evident in the scramble to get the speedway ready for the XR revival races in August — dress rehearsals in hindsight for the big reintroduction next May.

Concession stands were not ready for fans and rows of Porta Johns were brought onto the grounds. “We just got electricity turned on last week,” Craig Hoffman, the executive director of the North Wilkesboro Speedway and a longtime employee of Speedway Motorsports Inc., the owner of 11 tracks, said in early August.

The progress made before those initial races went off was evident. Entire sections of grandstand along the backstretch of the 0.625-mile oval had been razed and new coats of paint applied to iconic advertisements along the walls.

The goal, Hoffman said, was to preserve the history present at North Wilkesboro while rebuilding a modern facility. “We’re trying to be as authentic as we can in this,” he said.

Judging by the crowds and the excitement generated by XR’s Racing Revival, it appears to be working.

“I felt something at (North Wilkesboro) that I haven’t felt in a long, long time — the true joy of being there at the track whether as a competitor or as a fan,” Earnhardt Jr. said Thursday.

The next big question — What happens after May? — remains to be seen.

But for those from western North Carolina, as well as officials who’ve signed off on investments to the North Wilkesboro Speedway, it’s an important consideration.

Dollars generated by tourism and the continuation of racing in the future will be the true measure of using pandemic relief money as an economic investment.

The All-Star weekend will only whet the thirst for NASCAR’s return to a regular spot on the calendar.

Twenty-two million dollars (and counting) is a lot to spend for one showcase.

“Correct,” said state Rep. Jeff Elmore of Wilkes County.

Still, the focus Thursday was on NASCAR’s announcement — a really big deal for the area and proof of concept for those who worked to make it happen.

“It’s exciting, that’s for sure,” Elmore said. “I’m not an expert in racing but I do know that you can’t move forward if you sacrifice the past.”