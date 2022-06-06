National Black Theatre Festival announces August 2022 schedule

“Put on your purple and black because the festival is back,” said Dr. Eric Sadler, president of the North Carolina Black Repertory Company's board, launching the final press conference before the biennial National Black Theatre Festival is held Aug. 1–6.

The festival was originally planned for August 2021, but was postponed due to COVID-19. Billed as the world’s largest event in Black theater, the festival had over 60,000 attendees when it was last held in 2019, and is expected to have a similar number of attendees this year.

According to Mayor Allen Joines, the city of Winston-Salem has committed $150,000 and the Millennium Fund has committed $75,000 to the event.

This year’s festival comes at the heels of Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin’s death in January. She took on producing the festival in 2007 after the death of her husband, Larry Leon Hamlin, who founded the company and produced its first festival in 1989. A portrait of the couple commissioned by Hattiloo Theatre in Memphis, Tennessee will be unveiled at the festival.

At a press conference on Monday, NBTF announced its schedule for August, including its performances and awards.

The honorees of 2022 awards include actor Ben Vereen receiving the Sidney Poitier Lifetime Achievement Award, Charles Dumas, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Vivian Reed and Lundeana M. Thomas receiving the Living Legend Award and actor and singer Brian Stokes Mitchell and actress Lillias White receiving the Special Recognition Award.

The recipients of the Mabel P. Robinson Emerging Artists Awards include Marlena Garris (actor), Jordan Hall (lighting design), Nia McClinton (actor), Peter Ong’olo (director), Daydra Smith (actor), and Gabrielle Solomon (director). Jackie Alexander, NBTF Executive Producer emphasized there were no application fees for this award and that NBTF would be covering the cost of travel and housing for the recipients to ensure that no one would be excluded from attending the festival. These will be formally presented at the Opening Night Gala.

The celebrity co-chairs of this year’s event are Lisa Arrindel and Petri Hawkins Byrd. Arrindel has starred in “12 Angry Men And…Women”, “Favorite Son”, and the Broadway production of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”, amongst others. Byrd is most known for his role as a bailiff on “Judge Judy,” alongside roles on “The Bold and the Beautiful” and other television and film productions.

“I am so excited to be here…to see all of the many ‘imaginal’ ways that we will reemerge more beautiful than the past 33 years,” said Arrindel.

Byrd called NBTF a second home, explaining that he has been involved in it since 1999.

“Thank you, Larry…thank you, Sylvia, for carrying our torch,” he said. “Now it’s our turn.”

Tickets to the array of performances during the National Black Theatre Festival are available beginning Monday and can be purchased until the festival ends. These performances include, but are not limited to: “Becoming Othello: A Black Girl’s Journey,” “Frederick Douglass: No Turning Back,” “Greenwood,” “I Wanna Be Evil: The Eartha Kitt Story,” “Let My People Go!,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Natural Woman: An Aretha Story,” and “Pooled: A Gospel Musical Drama.”

There will also be midnight poetry jams each day of the festival, as well as an International Vendors Market, workshops and seminars, TeenTastic, and a variety of other speakers, tours, and exhibits.

The press conference gave previews of some of the performances that can be seen at the festival.

Shar Marlin performed part of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” The POINTE! Company and Technique Conservatory and Elise Jonell Performance Ensemble presented a dance scene from “Let My People Go! A Dance Adaptation of The Prince of Egypt,” and Tamika Law and Carolyn Colquitt performed a song from “Pooled: A Gospel Musical Drama.”

