National Black Theatre Festival official's passion for purple began at early age

Editor's note: This story was originally published Aug. 6, 2005. During Black History Month, the Journal is looking back at some of the people and places we've written about over the years.

It's not easy being the Man in Purple. Just ask Larry Leon Hamlin, the artistic director and producer of the National Black Theatre Festival.

Sometimes you are the Man in Plum or the Man in Lavender or the Man in Lilac.

"It just has to be in the purple family," he says.

His addiction to purple began innocently enough. When he was 4, he started using his purple crayon exclusively.

Then one day, after coloring a particularly bold purple picture on a piece of paper, he shaved a little of the color off with a pair of scissors.

"I liked the shavings," he said. "They had a wonderful texture and a color that was almost lavender."

Since then, Hamlin's been all purple all the time.

At no time is that more obvious than during the festival, which has purple as its official color. Every eye is on Hamlin, and he and his beloved color are stuck together like purple on a grape.