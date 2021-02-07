National Black Theatre Festival official's passion for purple began at early age

Editor's note: This story was originally published Aug. 6, 2005. During Black History Month, the Journal is looking back at some of the people and places we've written about over the years.
It's not easy being the Man in Purple. Just ask Larry Leon Hamlin, the artistic director and producer of the National Black Theatre Festival.
Sometimes you are the Man in Plum or the Man in Lavender or the Man in Lilac.
"It just has to be in the purple family," he says.
His addiction to purple began innocently enough. When he was 4, he started using his purple crayon exclusively.
Then one day, after coloring a particularly bold purple picture on a piece of paper, he shaved a little of the color off with a pair of scissors.
"I liked the shavings," he said. "They had a wonderful texture and a color that was almost lavender."
Since then, Hamlin's been all purple all the time.
At no time is that more obvious than during the festival, which has purple as its official color. Every eye is on Hamlin, and he and his beloved color are stuck together like purple on a grape.
For the festival he mixes and matches fabrics and shades that range from lilac to eggplant. He doesn't plan what he's going to wear.
"I just let it happen," he said. "It's all mix and match. Whatever I'm feeling, that's what I wear. I just put it on and, bam! It works."
Finding his purple pieces is a quest. Many items he just stumbles across. Occasionally, people send him things. He has some special items created by a New York designer.
He estimated the value of his purple clothing alone at more $50,000. That doesn't include such accessories as his 20 pairs of glasses. His wardrobe is a personal and professional investment, he said.
For the festival's opening-night gala, he sported an iridescent green-lavender-and-purple harlequin-patterned silk tuxedo jacket with contrasting lavender sleeves. His shirt was a deep purple and his ascot lilac satin. Dark pants, lavender socks and purple shoes completed the ensemble.
On Wednesday, he was decked out in a quilted satin jacket in plum with a gold zipper that cut diagonally across his chest. He rounded out the look with a black-and-purple, velvet-burnout cravat, black tuxedo pants with a purple satin stripe, and violet alligator shoes.
He was partial to the pants. "Some tailors are traditional and won't do purple stripes on tuxedo pants," he said. "It took a while to find someone who caught my vision."
On Thursday, he wore a lavender linen blazer, eggplant crushed-linen shirt and black plants. On his feet, lavender-and-black snakeskin shoes.
The outfit was casual by his exacting standards. Blame it on the late nights and early mornings.
"I had to get up at 8:30, and I went to bed at 5 this morning," he said. "What day is it? Is it Wednesday?"
Yesterday, he dressed for an early-afternoon television interview. He wore a purple silk tunic and matching silk pants. A black leather belt studded with rhinestones was cinched about his waist. Matching socks and alligator shoes with tassels completed the look.
He's not sure what he'll wear today, but he promises that it will be "wild, really wild and totally into the cosmos."
And, he added, despite what people may say, he's always wearing purple.
"I've won a lot of money from people who said I wasn't wearing it," he said with a chuckle. "Sometimes, I just wear it in places the average person can't look."