National watchdog group wants federal regulatory agency to fine Wake Forest animal research center

The foremost issue determined by the committee was that a Wake Forest researcher lacked proper qualifications and training on committee-approved “protocols on the procedures, having the potential to yield significant impacts to the animals.”

Investigators found that the researcher “failed to comply with three post-procedural monitoring and care requirements: headwell cleaning frequency; appropriate body temperature care prior to return to housing enclosure after anesthesia and procedures; and post-procedural pain relief administration.”

“These protocol deviations may have resulted or did result in unnecessary discomfort, pain and distress for the cats.” Each cat recovered from the incidents.

The report said the Wake Forest program “corrected” the issues in part before the committee’s inspection because the cited researcher was no longer an employee.

SAEN said in a separate statement the departure of the employee “in no way solves these issues.”

“First, how did the situation with the cats happen in the first place? How was someone able to get away with such abuse unnoticed? Someone was clearly asleep at the wheel as far as supervising this project goes.”

