National Weather Service issues flash flood warning for portions of Triad

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for sections of Forsyth and Guilford counties.

The warning is in effect for east central Forsyth County and west central and central Guilford County until 7:15 p.m. Thursday, the weather service said.

At 4:16 p.m. and 4:33 p.m. Thursday, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across both counties, the weather service said. The storms have produced 1 to 2 inches of rain.

"Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly," the weather service said.

The flooding may happen in the creeks, streams and urban areas as well as highways, streets and underpasses, the weather service said. The flooding could affect Greensboro, McLeansville, Lake Jeanette Marina, High Point, Kernersville and Colfax.

Drivers should turn around to avoid drowning when they encounter flooded roads, the weather service said. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

The weather service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for central North Carolina, including Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson, Davie and Yadkin counties.

The watch is in effect in those areas until 9 p.m. Thursday, the weather service said.

At 4:06 p.m., severe thunderstorms were spotted along a line extending from Hightowers in Caswell County to near High Point, moving southeast at 20 mph, the weather service said. The strongest winds will be from Monticello, McLeansville, Oak Forest and Pleasant Garden in Guilford County.

Frequent cloud to ground lighting is occurring with these storms, the weather service said. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm.

The storm may produce 70 mph wind gusts and nickel-size hail, the weather service said. The conditions may cause considerable tree damage, and damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings.

The storm could affect Greensboro, High Points, Burlington, Graham, Mebane, Elon, McLeansville, Gibsonville, Pleasant Garden and Jamestown, the weather service said.

Residents can protect themselves by moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building, the weather service said.

Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines and damage mobile homes and other buildings, the weather service said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.