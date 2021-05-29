 Skip to main content
National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Forsyth and Davidson counties, and all of Guilford County
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Forsyth and Davidson counties as well as all of Guilford County.

The warning will be in effect until 3:30 p.m. Saturday for east central Forsyth County, northeastern Davidson County and Guilford County, the weather service said.

At 2:34 p.m., a cluster of severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending 6 miles east of Greensboro to Thomasville moving east at 15 mph, the weather service said.

At 2:03 p.m. Saturday, Doppler radar tracked a line of showers and strong thunderstorms from 6 miles northwest of Lexington to Roxboro in Person County. Those storms were moving northeast at 20 mph.

The storms have wind gusts up to 60 mph, and could damage roofs and siding, the weather service said.

The storms could affect Winston-Salem, Thomasville, Kernersville, High Point and Greensboro, the weather service said. 

Straight line winds can topple trees, power lines and damage mobile homes and other buildings, the weather service said. People should seek shelter in sturdy structures and stay away from windows.

